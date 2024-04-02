Joburg traffic management tender gets the high court's thumbs up
Grumpy bidder fails in efforts to have tender reviewed and scrapped
02 April 2024 - 21:37
Though a tender worth R177.1m for the provision of advanced law enforcement and “crash” management services in Johannesburg was messily handled, the Western Cape High Court has set aside an application for it to be reviewed. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.