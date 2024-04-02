News

Joburg traffic management tender gets the high court's thumbs up

Grumpy bidder fails in efforts to have tender reviewed and scrapped

02 April 2024 - 21:37 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Though a tender worth R177.1m for the provision of advanced law enforcement and “crash” management services in Johannesburg was messily handled, the Western Cape High Court has set aside an application for it to be reviewed. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. More than 1,000 road users arrested, 900 vehicles impounded — RTMC South Africa
  2. Month-end Easter long weekend led to increased drinking, drunk driving: ... News
  3. BMA deploys 400 additional junior guards at ports of entry ahead of Easter ... South Africa
  4. NaTIS information refutes version of accused who confessed to Senzo Meyiwa's ... South Africa
  5. Controversial Aarto demerit system hit by further delays news

Most read

  1. AKA alleged ‘spotter’ was at Wish restaurant but ‘waiting for his date’ News
  2. Month-end Easter long weekend led to increased drinking, drunk driving: ... News
  3. Politicians visit mass Easter church service as build-up to 'unique' national ... News
  4. EDITORIAL | Politicians and church leaders should meet beyond elections News
  5. Retail revival: Happy Easter for shopkeepers News

Latest Videos

South Africa: parliamentary speaker faces imminent arrest over graft charges
AKA's alleged killers arrive for ongoing bail application