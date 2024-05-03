South Africa

Mahlako Rabalao's murder-accused boyfriend still unable to pay for private lawyer

Thubelishe Mpisi also requested the disclosure of the docket when the case returns to court on May 15.

03 May 2024 - 15:58 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Mahlako Malebo Rabalao was found dead, her body burnt beyond recognition, inside a car in Midrand in March 2023.
Image: Mahlaku Malebo Rabalao

Lawyer Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi, accused of killing and setting alight the body of his girlfriend Mahlako Rabalao, is struggling to pay for a private attorney for his pretrial court hearing.

Mpisi appeared in the Johannesburg high court on Friday but the case was postponed because he had no legal representation. He had first appeared in the high court in March and had the same problem.

On Friday, the court heard that Paul T Leisher and Associates withdrew their services due to lack of funds. During his previous appearances in the Alexandra magistrate's court he was represented by different private attorneys.

Mpisi asked the court to give him more time to sort out his legal representation as the law firm indicated it was willing to represent him if funds could be made available. Mpisi did not ask Legal Aid South Africa to take over.

Murder-accused Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi and his late girlfriend Mahlako Rabalao.
Image: Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi

The 30-year-old also requested disclosure of the docket when the matter returns to court on May 15. The National Prosecuting Authority said it would prepare the docket files for disclosure.

Mpisi was arrested last June, four months after the mother of his child was found dead, her body burnt beyond recognition, in her car in Midrand. He previously abandoned his bail application when police prepared finalisation of a DNA report for blood found in the couple's home during the probe.

His arrest was a shock to thousands of his followers on social media. Shortly after Rabalao's death, he made a tribute video for her depicting a happy family.

He wrote: “Rest in peace my love. The pain I’m in is so deep. I don’t know where to begin to start picking up the pieces. How do I raise *ungekho [without you]? I thank God for giving me the time we’ve shared together. Nothing can ever take that away.

“To all those who have given comfort. It is appreciated and also to all who have given their continuous support in all ways in this dark moment. Your prayers, visits, company, financial and psychological support [are] highly appreciated.”

