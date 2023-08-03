Anti gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) activists have started an online petition calling for bail to be denied to lawyer Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi who was arrested in connection with the murder of his girlfriend Mahlako Malebo Rabalao.
Rabalao, 26, was killed and her body burnt beyond recognition in her Mercedes-Benz in March. The car was spotted in Midrand hours after Mpisi reported her missing.
The 30-year-old was arrested at the weekend in his home in KwaZulu-Natal where he lived with his and Rabalao’s three-year-old son.
Activist Noxolo Mfocwa started the petition urging the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to stop Mpisi getting bail pending further investigations in the case.
“Police had to trace him to KZN, which means he fled Johannesburg after allegedly committing the crime; this is an indication he is a flight risk,” she wrote.
Scores sign petition opposing bail for boyfriend accused of murdering his girlfriend
Image: Mahlako Malebo Rabalao/Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi
Colleague shocked after 'loving' boyfriend is arrested for murder of girlfriend
Mfocwa told TimesLIVE she decided to start the petition to add society's voice to court proceedings as many people on social media weighed-in on the case.
“Whether I like it or not, I am affected. Tomorrow it could be me or a loved one brutally murdered. I had seen a lot of people tweeting about the case under #JusticeForMahlako on Monday, but there was no call to action saying, ‘this is what we can do to help’.
“This women’s month let us come together to rid our country of GBVF one perpetrator at a time.”
Image: Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi
Mfocwa said the organisation would hand over the petition to the NPA on Monday when Mpisi appears in court for the bail application.
Rabalao’s case was initially believed, at Midrand police station, to have been an accident. Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo told TimesLIVE after an intensive investigation the case was changed to murder.
The family also hired a private investigator after they suspected foul play.
Masondo said Mpisi’s arrest was a result of a thorough investigation handled by a “seasoned investigating officer”.
Mpisi posted a tribute video on TikTok to Rabalao, saying: “Rest in peace my love. The pain I’m in is so deep. I don’t know where to begin to start picking up the pieces. How do I raise our child ungekho [without you]? I thank God for giving me the time we’ve shared together, nothing can ever take that away.
“To all those who have given comfort. It is appreciated and also to all who have given their continuous support in all ways in this dark moment. Your prayers, visits, company, financial and psychological support is highly appreciated.”
TimesLIVE
