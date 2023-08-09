“He [Mpisi] was crying after her passing. He promised the family he would help with the investigations and get legal assistance. Now it is him who is standing on the dock. It is painful to witness this,” the relative said.
Another relative of Rabalao’s from Newcastle, who also requested not to be named, told TimesLIVE the family was shattered when they visited the crime scene where her body was burnt.
“She was burnt beyond recognition. When we visited the scene, which is a five to 10 minute walk from where she stayed, we found the tar was corroded because of the fire. She had no enemies so it was hard for me to understand who would do such a horrible thing. I thought maybe someone robbed her, but it was difficult to understand why burn her body,” the relative said.
“At Midrand police station they told us they suspected it was an accident or car fault but what was odd was the car did not hit a pavement or anything. There was speculation it might have been an electrical fault but there was something unsettling and the family believed something happened and wanted further investigations.
“’My worst fear was she might have been burnt alive with no-one to help her.”
The relative said Mpisi's arrest was “shocking” and “painful news” for the family.
‘Mahlako Rabalao was killed while planning to move out of home shared with murder accused’: relative
Image: Mahlaku Malebo Rabalao
Rabalao was killed and her body set alight in her Mercedes-Benz on March 7. Her charred remains were found two days later by police.
The relative, who requested not to be named, told TimesLIVE that days before her death Rabalao was planning to move out of the apartment in Midrand.
She claimed Rabalao and Mpisi, who had been together for seven years, were having relationship troubles. Mpisi was arrested at his homestead in KwaZulu-Natal after four months of investigations.
The arrest was described as a “shocking twist” by the relative and Rabalao's colleagues and friends.
Rabalao’s family from Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal were in court on Monday when Mpisi appeared for a bail hearing.
Man accused of girlfriend’s murder remains in custody after changing lawyer
Colleague shocked after 'loving' boyfriend is arrested for murder of girlfriend
“This is a person we know. He was crying and even spoke at her memorial. It is terrifying he is suspected by the police. We hope the family will get justice through the trial. We hope we can know what happened to Mahlako at the end of it all.”
She described Rabalao, who would have turned 27 this year, as brave and courageous.
“Growing up she was always that child we thought would become a great person, a successful woman. She was a loving mother and wanted only the best for her son,” she said.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said Mpisi’s arrest was the result of a thorough investigation handled by a “seasoned investigating officer”.
“As police always prioritise cases of gender-based violence, the docket was transferred to the provincial investigation unit and assigned to a seasoned investigating officer who continued with the investigation.
“During the investigation, it transpired the deceased was killed and burnt inside the vehicle, and the suspect is her boyfriend,” he said.
