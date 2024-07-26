South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Chief justice Zondo presents Annual Judiciary Report

26 July 2024 - 10:54 By TimesLIVE
Chief justice Raymond Zondo is on Friday presenting the 2022/23 Annual Judiciary Report.

This is Zondo’s last occasion presenting the report ahead of his retirement in August.

Ramaphosa appoints Mandisa Maya as SA's first woman chief justice

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Mandisa Maya as the country’s chief justice, effective September 1
News
15 hours ago

Judge Makhubele ‘threatened public confidence in the judiciary’, tribunal to hear

Judicial Conduct Tribunal investigating gross misconduct complaint against Gauteng judge will hear closing arguments next week
News
1 week ago

Appointment of Hlophe to JSC undermines what the JSC was created to achieve, says FUL

FUL’s legal team was unable find any case in South Africa or the world that involved facts similar to the present one
News
16 hours ago

ConCourt asked to intervene, ‘protect SA’s judiciary’ in Hlophe JSC saga

AfriForum has appealed to the Constitutional Court to intervene and "protect South Africa's judiciary and constitutional democracy" by declaring ...
Politics
3 days ago
