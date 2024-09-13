South Africa

SIU authorised to probe reinstatement of former Transnet CEO Gama

13 September 2024 - 17:35
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Siyabonga Gama in the dock of the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court in May 2022 where he was facing charges of contravening the Public Finance Management Act, corruption and money laundering.
Image: Alaister Russell/TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday signed a proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of serious maladministration within Transnet.

The proclamation authorises the SIU to investigate allegations of serious maladministration related to Siyabonga Gama’s reinstatement as CEO of Transnet Freight Rail in February 2011 and the payment of Gama’s legal costs after his reinstatement.

The SIU will also investigate the contract for security services related to cable theft and preventing criminal activities against Transnet Freight Rail. The contract was awarded to Abalozi Security Risk Advisory Services (Pty) Ltd. 

Ramaphosa also signed three other proclamations authorising the SIU to investigate allegations of serious maladministration within the Gauteng department of human settlement, Umzumbe local municipality and Masilonyana local municipality. 

The SIU is also authorised to to recover any financial losses suffered by the state. 

The proclamation on Mzumbe municipality in KwaZulu-Natal authorises the SIU to investigate allegations of maladministration in procuring seven contracts. The contracts include the construction of the Umzumbe municipal offices, the rehabilitation of a number of roads and the construction work at the Ntelezi Msani Heritage Centre. 

The proclamation regarding Masilonyana municipality in the Free State directs the SIU to investigate allegations of maladministration of two tenders.

The contracts under scrutiny are the refurbishment of the Brandfort water treatment works and raw water pump stations, and the upgrading of Brandfort sport centre phase II. 

The Gauteng department of human settlements proclamation authorises the SIU to investigate allegations of maladministration relating to two tenders.

These are the construction of 150 ablution and sanitation infrastructure and facilities at Sicelo Shiceka informal settlement: Phase 1 and Evaton, and the construction of 180 walk units at Sicelo Shiceka extension 5. 

“Beyond investigating maladministration, corruption and fraud, the SIU will identify systemic failures and recommend measures to prevent future losses,” SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said in a statement. 

TimesLIVE

