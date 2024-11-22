Donate blood to save up to three lives during 'Red Saturday'

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) and the Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) have urged South Africans to donate blood on Saturday during the “Red Saturday” big bleed campaign.
The SANBS and WCBS will host the campaign aimed at collecting at least 5,000 units of blood to ease pressure on blood supplies over the festive season.
The campaign will be rolled out in participating shopping malls around the country from 9am to 4pm.
SANBS senior manager of marketing, communications and brand Thandi Mosupye said the campaign is part of the blood service's summer campaign and aims to raise awareness about the importance of regular blood donations, encourage first-time donors to make donating a lifelong practice and educate the public about the reciprocal benefits of donating blood.
“By donating one unit of blood you [may] save up to three lives,” said WCBS head of marketing and public relations Michelle Vermeulen.
Participating malls:
- Gauteng: Kyalami Corner, Fourways Donor Centre, Pick n Pay On Nicol, Greenstone Mall, Jabulani Mall, Cresta Shopping Centre, Protea Glen, Clearwater Mall, Maponya Mall, Eldorado Park Shopping Centre, Waverly, Mayville Plaza, Soshanguve Crossing, Fleisherei Centre, Mams Mall, Castle Gate, Bougainville Shopping Centre, Jean Village Shopping Centre, Jubilee Mall, Chris Hani Crossing Mall, Angelo Mall, Victorian Mall, Meyerton Pick n Pay, Vaal Mall, Sasolburg Boulevard, Harvest Shopping Centre, Lakeside Mall, Brentwood Park Checkers and Tsakane Mall.
- Western Cape: Long Beach Mall, Blue Route Mall, Kenilworth Centre, Vangate Mall, N1 City Mall, Tyger Valley Shopping Centre, CapeGate Shopping Centre, Liberty Promenade, Table Bay Mall, Somerset Mall, Whale Coast Mall and Langeberg Mall.
- KwaZulu-Natal: Watercrest Mall, Chatsworth Centre, Westwood Mall, Westville Mall, Hilton Quarry Centre, Liberty Mall, Kingsburgh Centre, Scottburgh Shopping Mall, Gateway, Phoenix Plaza and Newcastle Mall.
- Eastern Cape: Walmer Park Shopping Centre, Fountains Mall, Greenacres Shopping Centre, Boardwalk Mall, The Bridge, Nonesi Mall, The Mall, Heritage Mall, Mdantsance City Mall, Settlers Square Shopping Centre and Mthatha Plaza.
- Free State: Goldfields Mall, Mimosa, Northridge Mall, Sechaba Mall, Maluti Crescent Mall and Kalahari Mall.
- Limpopo: Mall@Lebo, Bochum Plaza and Tzaneen Lifestyle.
- Mpumalanga: KG Mall, Mhluzi Mall, Groblersdal Mall, Emba Mall, Secunda Mall, Ilanga Mall, The Grove Mall, Tubatse Crossing, Hazyview and Ermelo.
- Northern Cape: North Cape Mall.
- North West: Sediba Plaza, Flamwood Walk, Lichtenburg Mall and Mooirivier Mall.
TimesLIVE
Donate blood to save up to three lives during 'Red Saturday'
South African National Blood Service calls for blood donations to replenish depleted stocks
Image: 123RF
The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) and the Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) have urged South Africans to donate blood on Saturday during the “Red Saturday” big bleed campaign.
The SANBS and WCBS will host the campaign aimed at collecting at least 5,000 units of blood to ease pressure on blood supplies over the festive season.
The campaign will be rolled out in participating shopping malls around the country from 9am to 4pm.
SANBS senior manager of marketing, communications and brand Thandi Mosupye said the campaign is part of the blood service's summer campaign and aims to raise awareness about the importance of regular blood donations, encourage first-time donors to make donating a lifelong practice and educate the public about the reciprocal benefits of donating blood.
“By donating one unit of blood you [may] save up to three lives,” said WCBS head of marketing and public relations Michelle Vermeulen.
Participating malls:
TimesLIVE
MORE:
WILLIAM GUMEDE | Why donating blood, organs is active citizenship
BHEKISISA | SA wants to buy the two-monthly anti-HIV jab, 18 days after a US donation deal
Western Cape blood supply drops dangerously low due to adverse weather
LISTEN | We struggle in the festive season - blood service calls for donations
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos