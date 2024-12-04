South Africa

Eastern Cape toddler shot dead in his aunt’s arms

05 December 2024 - 09:39 By Brandon Nel
Luhlelunje Mdingi was shot dead on Tuesday in the Eastern Cape.
Image: Supplied

A 16-month-old child died in his aunt’s arms after he was hit by a bullet in Motherwell in the Eastern Cape.

A 31-year-old suspect has been arrested on a charge of murder.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident happened at about 5pm on Tuesday. Little Luhlelunje Mdingi was in the arms of his 17-year-old aunt when the stray bullet hit him in the arm.

His mother, Athuxolo Mdingi, 26, went with him to the Motherwell Health Centre, but he was pronounced dead five minutes after arrival.

“Motherwell police responded to a complaint of a murder from the Motherwelll Health Centre,” Janse van Rensburg said. “On arrival, they were informed that a 16-month-old child had died due to a gunshot wound.

“The members were then informed that a family member of the deceased was walking in Sakhwatzha Street, NU8, Motherwell, when she noticed the suspect with a firearm.

“It is unclear what happened, but a shot was fired and the [relative] noticed that Luhlelunje was bleeding. He was rushed to the medical centre, but had died due to the gunshot wound.”

Janse van Rensburg said Motherwell detectives arrested the suspect after he reported to the police station with his attorney on Wednesday.

“The suspect will appear in the Motherwell magistrate’s court on Thursday,” she said.

