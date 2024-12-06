South Africa

Cops seize perlemoen worth R86,000, arrest man after high-speed chase

06 December 2024 - 07:07 By Staff Reporter
Perlemoen worth R86,000 was confiscated and a suspect arrested after a high-speed chase by the Gqeberha flying squad and Humewood police on Thursday
Perlemoen worth R86,000 was confiscated and a suspect arrested after a high-speed chase by Gqeberha flying squad members and Humewood police on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said police had seen a white Toyota Fortuner speeding past them in the direction of the M4 while they patrolling.

“They noticed the vehicle seemed to be overloaded and liquid was gushing out from the boot.

“They attempted to stop the vehicle at the corner of the M4 and Walmer Boulevard, but the vehicle sped off Strand Street to Govan Mbeki Avenue.”

Janse van Rensburg  said during the chase the vehicle had attempted to push a police vehicle off the road.

“The vehicle continued into Sponde Road, Kwazakhele, and as they turned into Booi Street, two suspects jumped out of the moving vehicle and fled.”

The 32-year-old driver was arrested and during a search of the vehicle police confiscated 18 bags with 138 whole perlemoen and 3,276 shelled perlemoen worth about R86,000.

“The suspect has been detained for illegal possession and transporting of perlemoen without a permit, reckless or negligent driving and malicious damage to property,” she said.

He is expected to appear in the New Brighton magistrate’s court soon.

READ MORE:

Four foreigners arrested with abalone to apply for bail next month

The state on Tuesday indicated it will oppose the bail application by four foreign nationals arrested for allegedly being in possession of abalone ...
News
1 week ago

Illegal abalone processing facility uncovered in upmarket Constantia

Cape Town police have arrested a man for operating an abalone processing facility in one of the city's most upmarket suburbs.
News
1 year ago

Driver arrested with abalone stash after high-speed chase

A police chase from Jeffreys Bay to Gqeberha ended when the suspect crashed his car into a pavement in Kabega Park on Monday.
News
2 years ago
