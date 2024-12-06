Perlemoen worth R86,000 was confiscated and a suspect arrested after a high-speed chase by Gqeberha flying squad members and Humewood police on Thursday.
Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said police had seen a white Toyota Fortuner speeding past them in the direction of the M4 while they patrolling.
“They noticed the vehicle seemed to be overloaded and liquid was gushing out from the boot.
“They attempted to stop the vehicle at the corner of the M4 and Walmer Boulevard, but the vehicle sped off Strand Street to Govan Mbeki Avenue.”
Janse van Rensburg said during the chase the vehicle had attempted to push a police vehicle off the road.
“The vehicle continued into Sponde Road, Kwazakhele, and as they turned into Booi Street, two suspects jumped out of the moving vehicle and fled.”
The 32-year-old driver was arrested and during a search of the vehicle police confiscated 18 bags with 138 whole perlemoen and 3,276 shelled perlemoen worth about R86,000.
“The suspect has been detained for illegal possession and transporting of perlemoen without a permit, reckless or negligent driving and malicious damage to property,” she said.
He is expected to appear in the New Brighton magistrate’s court soon.
HeraldLIVE
Cops seize perlemoen worth R86,000, arrest man after high-speed chase
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
