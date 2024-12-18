South Africa

Mpho Sebina makes history as the first musician from Botswana to join the Recording Academy

It offers her a chance to serve the global music community and advocate for the rights of her fellow creators

18 December 2024 - 17:24
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Mpho Sebina will be working alongside some of the most influential names in music worldwide.
Image: Mpho Sebina/ Facebook

In a groundbreaking moment for both Botswana and the African music industry, Mpho Sebina has made history by becoming the first musician from Botswana to be invited to join the prestigious Recording Academy, which oversees the Grammy Awards.

This honour places Sebina among some of the most influential names in music worldwide.

In a statement released by the Recording Academy , it was confirmed that she had been invited to join as a voting member in the new member class of 2024.

“It is with great excitement and pleasure that we announce Mpho Sebina's participation as a voting member at the prestigious Recording Academy Awards. Mpho has been extended a special invitation by her peers in the music industry to join the Recording Academy as part of its esteemed new member class of 2024, making her the first musician from Botswana to receive this invitation,” the statement read.

The Recording Academy, formerly known as the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences , is a respected institution that brings together musicians, producers, recording engineers and other music professionals.

It is renowned for organising the Grammy Awards, an annual celebration of the music industry's global achievements.

The academy also serves as a founding partner of the Grammy Museum, which is dedicated to preserving and educating the public about the history and significance of music.

The invitation to join the academy as a voting member is a prestigious one, offering Sebina a chance to serve the global music community and advocate for the rights of creators.

“This distinguished invitation carries significant responsibility, offering Mpho the opportunity to serve the global music community, celebrate artistic excellence, and advocate for the rights of creators. As a voting member, Mpho joins a diverse and influential group of musicians, composers, producers, and other music professionals committed to fostering a better world for music creators,” the statement continued.

Sebina, a celebrated artist known for her soulful voice and distinctive sound that blends various genres and cultures, expressed her excitement and pride at the invitation.

“It's an incredible honour to be invited to join the Recording Academy as a voting member. I'm excited to contribute to a community of creators who have shaped the industry and to advocate for the significance of Setswana and African music globally,” Sebina said.

She further emphasised the importance of her role, saying: “The opportunity to serve alongside my peers and elevate the voices of fellow artists, particularly from Africa and Botswana, is a responsibility I hold in high regard.”

In addition to her membership, Sebina has also been invited to attend the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, which will take place on February 2 2025. This prestigious event will bring together the brightest talents in music to celebrate their remarkable achievements and contributions.

TimesLIVE

