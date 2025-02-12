Arrests led to release of kidnapped schoolgirl, 9, in East London

The arrest of three suspects linked to the kidnapping of a nine-year-old child near her school in East London led to her release in the early hours of Wednesday.
The trio, all foreigners, were apprehended on February 5, Hawks spokesperson W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said on Wednesday.
The girl had been kidnapped on February 3, bundled into a car and held hostage.
A multidisciplinary team consisting of the Hawks kidnapping task team of the serious organised crime investigation unit, East London public order police, East London flying squad and Eastern Cape hostage negotiators went to work.
“Pressure exerted by the joint team resulted in the victim being released by the suspects in the early hours of February 12, unharmed near Inyibiba police station,” Mhlakuvana said.
The suspects, aged between 20 and 67, who appeared briefly in court on the day after their arrest, appeared again in the East London magistrate’s court on Wednesday, hours after her release. They were remanded to February 19.
More arrests are expected.
