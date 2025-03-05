South Africa

Woman who allegedly planned to kill husband 'in farm attack' in court

She stood to inherit R50m

05 March 2025 - 17:14
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
It is alleged that Annelle de Bruin stood to inherit more than R50m in the event of her husband’s death.
It is alleged that Annelle de Bruin stood to inherit more than R50m in the event of her husband’s death. 
Image: NPA Communications.

The Maletswai (formerly Aliwal North) magistrate’s court in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday postponed to April 23 the case of Anelle de Bruin, who is accused of plotting to kill her husband in a staged “farm attack”.

De Bruin, 46, was charged with conspiracy to murder after she was arrested on January 9. She made a brief appearance Wednesday before the prosecution applied for postponement for further investigations as there are still some outstanding statements, photo albums and cellphone records.   

The woman is on R2,000 bail, with special conditions that she does not return to the farm and has supervised visits from her children. 

She was arrested after police received a tip-off from a middleman she had allegedly approached to find hitmen to kill her 56-year-old husband.

“According to police investigations, the accused had already paid the middleman a down payment and promised to pay the remainder after the killing was executed and insurance payouts made,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.

She was allegedly recorded instructing that after shooting her husband at their farm, the hitmen must shoot the family’s dogs and vehicle tyres to make it look like a “farm attack”.

The accused had allegedly also informed the middleman of how long neighbouring farmers would take to respond to the attack.   

“It is alleged that she stood to inherit more than R50m in the event of her husband’s death.” 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Senzo Mchunu throws jabs at Trump as crime stats reveal one farmer killed in three months

The police minister tabled the third-quarter crime statistics which found 12 farm murders out of a total of 6,953 killings were committed, and most ...
News
1 week ago

Lerato Mahlangu alleges abusive marriage led to ex-lover's death

Sibusiso Mahlangu, the man convicted of killing his wife's ex-boyfriend, allegedly forced her to sleep with other men after he found out she was ...
News
1 month ago

Affair singled out as possible motive for Durban businessman's murder, court hears

Singh's wife Timmika told investigating officer W/O Kumarasan Pillay how Ferrel had accused her husband of having an affair with his girlfriend
News
1 month ago

Two Mozambican suspects arrested for 'murder of woman in farm attack'

Two Mozambican nationals have been arrested for allegedly murdering a 41-year-old woman in a farm attack in Mpumalanga on Monday.
News
3 months ago

Najwa Petersen parole decision referred to review board

Correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald has referred Najwa Petersen’s parole to the Correctional Supervision and Parole Review Board.
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Driver of crashed McLaren identified as Nigerian rapper news
  2. Fuel prices to drop on Wednesday news
  3. City of Joburg should have consulted residents before imposing new CCTV bylaw, ... South Africa
  4. JMPD probing officers accepting bribes through e-wallet to ‘ghost’ cell numbers South Africa
  5. Residents react to Ramaphosa's surprise night visit to Joburg CBD Politics

Latest Videos

The rainbow beauty of Hashim Amla - Niren Tolsi
LIVE: SpaceX to launch Starship test flight