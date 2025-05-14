National Lotteries Commission extends application period to May 30

The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) has extended the 2024/25 call for applications to May 30.
The current application window, which originally opened on December 2 2024, was previously extended from the initial deadline of March 31 to May 16 and now to May 30 to ensure greater participation by civil society organisations.
It said organisations that had already registered and intended to register their profiles on the NLC’s Thuthuka online system were still encouraged to complete their registration and proceed with the application process.
“We humbly apologise for the challenges experienced by many applicants on the Thuthuka online system, and in keeping with our commitment to fairness, accessibility and public accountability, the NLC will continue implementing urgent support measures such as help desk sessions in provinces,” said NLC commissioner Jodi Scholtz.
These support measures will include personalised continuous communication and the targeted education and awareness sessions to ensure that no deserving organisation was excluded.
The NLC said it was committed to contacting all organisations already in the system to assist in resolving outstanding issues, ensuring they were given a fair opportunity to complete their applications.
“All prospective grant applicants must ensure that their board of directors are verified and fully compliant with the department of social development for NPOs and the Companies Intellectual Property Commission’s database records for NPCs.
“The registered organisations with at least 50% of their directors verified may submit their applications before May 30 2025,” said Scholtz.
The NLC said it was imperative that 100% directors’ verification, including mandatory documents, was complete before any grant agreement could be accepted.
“No grant agreement will be signed unless all directors are fully verified.”
