Credit
The credit division of the NFO successfully closed 2,040 cases, achieving positive outcomes for complainants in 49% of cases. This resulted in financial redress totalling R2.35m. The highest number of cases were opened with:
- the Retail Credit Solutions (RCS) Group, which had the highest number of cases opened, totalling 243, representing 17% of all cases opened;
- Opco 365 had 133 cases opened, representing 9% of all cases opened;
- Edcon Limited had 126 cases opened, 9% of all cases opened; and
- DMC Debt Management had 121 cases opened, 9% of all cases opened.
Findings in favour of complainants totalled 44%.
Howard Gabriels, lead ombud: credit division, said two matters that stood out with a number of retailers for their systemic impact during the reporting period were:
- value-added services (VAS); and
- minimum payment calculations.
“A serious concern emerged regarding the application of payments on credit accounts where VAS charges (such as airtime or insurance add-ons) were not considered in determining the minimum monthly payments,” he said.
Store account add-ons, ‘lack of due care’ car claims among top disputes for consumers
National Financial Ombud Scheme handles thousands of complaints in first year
Image: 123RF/Scan Rail
The National Financial Ombud Scheme (NFO) has placed R328.5m in the hands of aggrieved consumers in its first year of operation.
Of those who complained about financial institutions, common targets were:
The ombud's office handled 35,855 complaints between March 1 and December 31 2024 across its four divisions: non-life and life insurance, banking and credit.
Reana Steyn, head ombud and CEO of the NFO, said the sheer number of complaints received and the large sum of money recovered are testament of the NFO’s effectiveness and commitment to fairness in dispute resolution and the power of independent mediation.
“The recovery of monies has helped individuals and families regain lost financial stability, reinforcing the institution’s role as a guardian of justice in financial services,” she said.
Non-life insurance
The non-life insurance division of the NFO closed 9,289 cases. A total of R94m was recovered on behalf of complainants.
Edite Teixeira-Mckinon, lead ombud: non-life insurance division, said of all complaints finalised/resolved during the year:
Ford recalls nearly 1.1-million vehicles over rearview camera software issue
Motor vehicle insurance disputes
Regarding motor vehicle insurance disputes, Teixeira-Mckinon said the highest number of complaints considered related to:
“The primary reason for complaints under the motor category of insurance was claims rejected on an exclusion in the policy, the leading exclusion being the failure to prevent or minimise loss or damage, also known as a lack of due care or recklessness,” she said.
Homeowners’ insurance
Under homeowners’ insurance, the highest number of complaints related to:
The primary cause for complaints under the category was:
Commercial, household contents and other complaints
The companies with the highest number of formal complaints opened were:
Jewellery theft from overhead locker on aeroplane: Ombud explains t's & c's of insurance policy
The credit division of the NFO successfully closed 2,040 cases, achieving positive outcomes for complainants in 49% of cases. This resulted in financial redress totalling R2.35m. The highest number of cases were opened with:
Findings in favour of complainants totalled 44%.
Criminals targeting tap-and-go cards this festive season, warns National Financial Ombud Scheme
“This led to growing balances despite customers paying what they believed to be the full amount due. Following our intervention, the affected credit provider agreed to write off inappropriate balances and amend its internal policy to ensure VAS charges are included in future minimum payment calculations.”
Banking
The banking division opened 15,412 cases, of which 11,535 cases were successfully closed — R29m was recovered. Of the five banks with the highest number of cases opened:
Findings in favour of complainants totalled 22%.
The categories of complaints that kept the banking division most busy were, in order:
The leading issues in consumer banking complaints were:
TimesLIVE
