Government employee charged with fraud over ‘bogus matric certificate’ to get job that paid R2m

The investigation was triggered by a tip-off about a job being secured with fraudulent qualifications. Stock photo.

A government employee who earned more than R2m after allegedly landing her job in the transport department using a bogus matric certificate is facing charges of fraud, forgery and uttering in the Eastern Cape.

Philela Angela Tafeni, 29, was arrested by the Hawks serious corruption investigation team in East London on Tuesday.

“The arrest follows a thorough investigation into fraudulent qualifications and misrepresentation. Tafeni appeared in the Qonce magistrate’s court on the day of her arrest, where she was released on R3,000 bail,” said police spokesperson W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana.

Tafeni applied to the provincial transport department’s scholar transport division in July 2015 for a job as a data capturer on a one-year contract. In June 2016, she was permanently absorbed into the department.

“In January 2025, information was received alleging that an employee in the department had secured employment using a fraudulent matric certificate. The suspect was alleged to have never completed grade 12 but submitted a bogus matric certificate to obtain employment. A criminal docket was opened, and the matter was referred to the Hawks for investigation,” said Mhlakuvana.

The subsequent investigation unearthed evidence of a fake qualification being submitted to secure the job.

“As a result of such misrepresentation, she unlawfully benefited from remuneration amounting to R2,048,169, paid between July 1 2016 and April 1 2025, thereby causing substantial financial prejudice to the department.”

Tafeni was arrested at her home in East London. The case was postponed to October 31 for it to be transferred to the regional court.

