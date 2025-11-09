King Misuzulu and Queen Myeni finally tie the knot

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Queen Nomzamo kaMyeni tied the knot during their traditional wedding at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in KwaNongoma. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

Divisions in the Zulu royal family were laid bare during the traditional wedding of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and his third wife Queen Nomzamo Myeni at KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

A number of royal family members from different palaces were absent.

Also noticeably absent were amakhosi.

Omama Besiphithithi during the King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Queen Nomzamo kaMyeni traditional wedding at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in KwaNongoma. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Amakhosi and amabutho are usually always present at the reigning king’s event.

Notable royal members who came to support the king were former Zulu regiments commander Prince Vanana Zulu and the king’s former spokesperson Prince Simphiwe Zulu from KwaMinyamanzi royal palace.

The venue for the reception of the King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Queen Nomzamo kaMyeni's traditional wedding at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in KwaNongoma. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU)

The royal family is reported to be divided over the king’s decision to marry a women with three children from other men.

Some accused the king of embarrassing the royal family and the nation for his decision to wed a woman with children.

The king’s predecessors had always married virgins.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Queen Nomzamo kaMyeni tied the knot at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in KwaNongoma. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Political attendees included EFF leader Julius Malema and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi.

The traditional wedding kicked off with the umkhehlo ceremony in Jozini on Friday with a lowkey turnout.

Members of the Nazareth Baptist Church during the traditional wedding of the King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Queen Nomzamo kaMyeni at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in KwaNongoma. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Queen Myeni’s spokesperson Vuyolwethu Sibiya said they are happy that the wedding proceeded as planned.

Sibiya said they were people who didn’t want the wedding to take place.

“People have their own agendas,” he said.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Queen Nomzamo kaMyeni tied the knot during their traditional wedding at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in KwaNongoma. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU)

The wedding started at about 1pm.

Amabutho, who are the army of the nation, were poorly represented, with only a sizeable number from Nongoma. Amabutho from other areas did not attend as transport was not organised for them.

Amabutho during the traditional wedding of the King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Queen Nomzamo kaMyeni at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in KwaNongoma. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU)

It is believed that confusion surrounding whether the wedding was going ahead contributed to the poor turnout.

Contradictory statements were issued which created uncertainty about the wedding.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Queen Nomzamo kaMyeni tied the knot during their traditional wedding at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in KwaNongoma. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU)

The king tied the knot in a traditional ceremony and the programme was administered by the Nazareth Baptist Church since the king and Myeni are both devotees.

The king and Myeni made vows in front of a crowd of about 1,000 people.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Queen Nomzamo kaMyeni tied the knot during their traditional wedding at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in KwaNongoma. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU)

They also danced together in the kraal.

Myeni became emotional when they were called to make their vows.

TimesLIVE