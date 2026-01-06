Five arrested for alleged illegal gin operation in Cape Town suburb

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Metro Police confiscated more than 2,000 litres of homemade gin during a raid on an alleged illegal liquor operation in Durbanville. Picture: Supplied

Five Malawians have been arrested for allegedly operating an illegal liquor plant in one of Cape Town’s upmarket suburbs.

JP Smith, the MMC for safety and security, said the suspects were arrested by metro police neighbourhood safety officers in Durbanville on Monday. Smith said the city’s safety team confiscated more than 2,000 litres of homemade gin during the search.

“The discovery came after a tip-off from the community to the public emergency call centre to report suspicious activity around the property,” said Smith.

“The officers responded and, on arrival, were granted permission to enter the property. Once inside, they discovered 11 large drums filled with the gin as well as a machine seemingly being used to distil the alcohol.

“They also discovered that the suspects had been gathering bottles of two popular alcohol brands and were packaging the homemade liquor seemingly to be sold under these brand names.”

Smith said the officers arrested three males and two females, aged between 18 and 39, on charges of illegal manufacturing of alcohol, contravening the Counterfeit Goods Act and possession of presumed stolen property.

“The scene was handed over to Durbanville SAPS, and our teams have been informed that the homeowner, a Chinese national, has subsequently been arrested,” said Smith.

“The suspects are expected to appear in the Bellville magistrate’s court on Wednesday. The suspected counterfeit liquor will be sent for forensic analysis.

“Counterfeit alcohol is extremely dangerous and often contains toxic substances which can lead to severe health issues and even death.

“I applaud the officers for their swift action.”

