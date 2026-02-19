First plum shipment from South Africa marks new China trade era

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen says he is confident that South Africa's volumes into the Chinese market are going to 'increase tremendously'.

Though China imports about $200bn (R3.24-trillion) in agricultural products annually, South Africa holds just 0.4% of that market but aims to double its current R400m export value within four years.

This emerged during a visit by agriculture minister John Steenhuisen to the Freshness First Packhouse in Franschhoek on Wednesday, from where the first shipment of stone fruit was prepared for export to China.

He was accompanied by Chinese ambassador Wu Peng during the visit, which focused on the dispatch of about 20,000 cartons of premium plums primarily consisting of the African Delight and Ruby Star varieties.

“This shipment marks the official commencement of the stone fruit trade protocol, a move set to transform the local deciduous fruit industry,” the ministry said in a statement.

Steenhuisen noted that this export comes after the signing of a bilateral trade agreement that grants South African produce 0% tariff access to the Chinese market. He said the agreement significantly enhances the competitiveness of local farmers on the global stage.

He added South Africa had the capacity to provide the quality and quantity of fruit that consumers in China would enjoy.

“The implementation of this stone fruit protocol will offset the immediate impact of tariffs imposed by other trading partners, particularly on plums. I am confident that our volumes into the Chinese market are going to increase tremendously.”

The stone fruit shipment is the first phase of a broader expansion strategy.

Steenhuisen said the government was in the final stages of concluding the protocol for cherries and, later in the year, for blueberries.

