Sewage crisis threatens Cradle of Humankind tourism and heritage site

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The DA has warned that the sewage crisis at Cradle of Humankind is putting jobs and fossils at risk.

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The DA has raised alarm over a growing sewage crisis at the Cradle of Humankind, warning that persistent pollution is threatening tourism, jobs and one of SA’s most important heritage sites.

According to DA Gauteng spokesperson for sport, arts, culture and recreation Leanne de Jager, untreated and partially treated sewage linked to recurring breakdowns at the Percy Stewart Wastewater Treatment Plant has been flowing into river systems connected to the Unesco World Heritage Site for years.

The sewage is reportedly entering the Blougatspruit and Bloubankspruit river systems before flowing into the Crocodile River and eventually the Hartbeespoort Dam.

De Jager said the pollution was damaging the environment and the local tourism economy, while also placing the site’s globally significant cave systems and fossil records at risk.

“The area’s natural and scientific value, which attracted visitors and researchers, is being eroded by Mogale City’s failure to manage and maintain essential infrastructure,” said De Jager.

The Cradle of Humankind, recognised by Unesco for its rich fossil history and contribution to the understanding of human evolution, attracts tourists, researchers and students from across the world.

The DA said repeated oversight inspections had revealed that sewage pollution now threatened not only the surface ecosystem but also the underground dolomitic cave systems that preserve ancient fossils and artefacts.

According to the party, contaminated groundwater and chemical instability caused by sewage infiltration could compromise the integrity of the caves.

The party also cited findings by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, which classified parts of the affected river system as “biologically dead”.

De Jager called on the Gauteng MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs, Jacob Mamabolo, to intervene urgently and ensure the Percy Stewart Wastewater Treatment Plant is fully repaired and compliant.

Pollution around the Cradle of Humankind is damaging both the environment and the local tourism economy, while also placing the site’s globally significant cave systems and fossil records at risk. (Leanne De Jager)

The DA said it would table questions in the Gauteng legislature to determine how long the sewage discharge had been occurring, what interventions Mogale City had implemented and what timelines had been set for remediation.

“This is deeply concerning, as Gauteng’s heritage sites are key drivers of economic growth,” said De Jager.

“It is hard to see how the national goal of leveraging heritage for social and economic benefit can succeed while a Unesco World Heritage Site deteriorates under sewage pollution.”

The party said preserving the Cradle of Humankind was critical not only for environmental reasons but also for protecting tourism-linked livelihoods and SA’s international heritage obligations.

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