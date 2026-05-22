University of Free State drops AI detectors over accuracy concerns

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The University of the Free State will discontinue AI detection software by July 2026 for authentic assessments.

The University of the Free State (UFS) will stop using artificial intelligence (AI) detection software from July, saying the technology cannot reliably tell the difference between human and machine-written work as universities grapple with the growing impact of AI on higher education.

The university announced this week that it would discontinue the use of AI detection tools, including Turnitin’s AI detector, across all faculties and academic activities. The move follows growing international concern about the accuracy, consistency and fairness of such systems.

Deputy vice-chancellor for academic affairs Prof Anthea Rhoda said academic integrity remained a priority for the institution, but the university was changing how it approached the issue.

“Academic integrity remains central to the work of the university,” said Rhoda.

“What is changing is our approach. Rather than relying primarily on technologies whose outcomes remain contested within global higher education contexts, we are reaffirming the importance of academic judgement, transparent assessment practices, and the responsible use of generative AI.”

From July 1, Turnitin’s AI detection function will no longer be available to staff or students at the university. However, Turnitin’s similarity-checking tools will still be used to detect plagiarism and support academic writing development.

The conversation around AI in higher education cannot only be about detection. It must also focus on how we design meaningful learning experiences and assessments that encourage critical engagement, creativity, reflection, and responsible knowledge production in an AI-enabled society — Prof Francois Strydom, UFS Centre for Teaching and Learning

The decision is part of a wider shift towards what the university calls more authentic and developmental assessment methods. Academic staff are being encouraged to use assessment approaches that place greater focus on critical thinking, originality and deeper engagement with course material.

The university said this could include more reflective, oral, practical and developmental forms of assessment where appropriate.

Senior director of the Centre for Teaching and Learning Prof Francois Strydom said the debate around AI in higher education should go beyond trying to catch students using technology.

“The conversation around AI in higher education cannot only be about detection,” said Strydom. “It must also focus on how we design meaningful learning experiences and assessments that encourage critical engagement, creativity, reflection, and responsible knowledge production in an AI-enabled society.”

Strydom said many universities across the world were increasingly recognising that academic integrity could not depend only on automated systems.

“Assessment design, academic relationships, and sound academic judgement remain central to maintaining integrity. This shift allows us to place the focus back on learning and development rather than relying on technologies whose limitations continue to be discussed internationally,” he said.

Rhoda said universities were operating in a period of major change as generative AI tools rapidly reshape teaching and learning.

“We are operating in a moment of significant transition in higher education,” she said. “Our responsibility extends beyond monitoring technology use to helping students and staff develop the skills, ethical awareness, and critical thinking needed to engage responsibly with AI in academic and professional contexts.”

The university said it would continue guiding staff and students on the ethical use of generative AI, with a focus on transparency, proper attribution and AI literacy.

Students will also continue to be responsible for producing original work and using AI tools honestly and within institutional guidelines.

The university added that support structures for staff and students would be expanded during the transition. This includes assessment redesign support, professional development opportunities and AI-related learning modules through its Digital Skills and Competency Framework.

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