Cop fined after traffic officials nab him for speeding in KZN

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KwaZulu-Natal transport MEC Siboniso Duma says no-one is above the law as the province works to improve road safety.

KwaZulu-Natal transport MEC Siboniso Duma has warned motorists that their professions will not exempt them from road safety enforcement.

This comes after officials from the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) in Park Rynie nabbed a police officer for travelling at 183km/h in a 120km/h zone.

He was found guilty in the Scottburgh magistrate’s court and sentenced to a fine of R12,000.

“No-one is above the law. We have in the past arrested well-known criminals, lawyers, engineers, lecturers, accountants, doctors, police officers, soldiers, bodyguards, undocumented foreign nationals, truck drivers, taxi drivers, teachers, civil servants and many others.

Duma said: “The RTI is achieving a 95% conviction rate through its exceptional execution of the #NenzaniLaEzweni Operation in partnership with the National Prosecuting Authority and the South African Police Service.”

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