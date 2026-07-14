WATCH | Family of Etwatwa woman who died at clinic gates say they have been failed

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The family of a woman who died at the gates of a health facility after security guards allegedly refused to call for help as she battled to breathe says the Phillip Moyo Memorial Health Clinic in Etwatwa, Ekurhuleni, failed them.

Margaret “Nompiliso” Letsholo, 55, died on Wednesday. Her sister Nomsa Mahlangu said Letsholo was running out of breath when she was taken to the clinic in an e-hailing vehicle.

Margaret 'Nompiliso' Letsholo, 55, passed away outside the Phillip Moyo Memorial Health Clinic in Etwatwa. Picture: (supp)

Mahlangu said her sister was not attended to urgently as security officers at the facility allegedly said it was not their responsibility to help the family with a stretcher or wheelchair.

“Had they tried something, maybe they could have saved her. We do not dispute that if they had helped, the outcome could have been the same. But the effort would have gone a long way. They failed my sister and our family,” said Mahlangu.

Letsholo’s husband, Winston, 59, said: “When I left her at home in the morning, she was fine. She said she was later going to go to the mall to get oxygen supplies for our chronically ill child.

“When I came back just before 1pm, she complained about feeling cold and said she thought she was catching flu. Things escalated when she said she was running out of air.”

Nomsa Mahlangu's sister died outside a healthy facility. Picture: (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Winston said he called an e-hailing car to transport his wife to the health facility as ambulances usually take a long time to arrive. “It can take up to 30 minutes for an ambulance and the situation was urgent. The car was at my doorstep within three minutes. We had to help my wife into the car.

“On arrival at the clinic we asked security staff for a wheelchair or stretcher to help my wife into the facility because she wouldn’t have been able to walk. Security said it was not their job. Two nurses passed by. I asked for help, but they just looked at me.

“I could not leave my wife as I was trying to help her breathe by doing mouth-to-mouth.”

Winston said the e-hailing driver took out his phone to record the incident. The video seen by Sowetan shows a man giving a woman CPR inside a car as security officers watch while sitting outside what seems to be a guard room. Towards the end of the video, a woman wheels a stretcher towards the car.

Winston said his wife passed out inside the e-hailing vehicle.

“The security guards said they don’t mind being filmed and made to trend and that they are used to it. A stretcher came only after my wife had collapsed, which makes me really sad. This is why some people prefer not to go to health facilities, sometimes avoiding treatment, and say they would rather die at home.”

Winston Letsholo, 59, lives in Daveyton. Picture: (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

He said watching the widely shared video of his wife’s last moments and recalling them is tormenting.

“Though I consented to the video being taken, watching it is tormenting as we are trying to deal with my wife who is no longer with us. Every time I try to sleep, the events of the day replay in my head.

“I am left alone with a child who is fully dependent on others for care. I hope this is a lesson for the department of health to look into their personnel, whether security or not. If someone is within the perimeter of the facility, they can help.”

The Gauteng department of health said it has noted the incident and is investigating.

“The department has instituted an internal investigation to establish the facts surrounding the matter. The department conveys its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased during this difficult time,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

Mahlangu said her wish is that the staff who ignored the emergency are suspended and this is a lesson for the health department to deploy porters at the facility.

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