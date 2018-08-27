World

WATCH | Whoops! Tucker Carlson backtracks on claims about 'racist' Cyril Ramaphosa seizing land

The man who sparked Donald Trump's controversial tweet about land in SA, has backed down on his claims

27 August 2018 - 11:36 By TimesLIVE

The Washington Post is reporting that far-right Fox News opinionista Tucker Carlson has back-tracked on claims that President Cyril Ramaphosa's government is seizing land through illegal means.

His programme caused a global Twitter storm when US President Donald Trump tweeted: "I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. 'South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers'."

The Washington Post wrote: "Too bad Carlson isn’t standing by his own broadcast."

Carlson made an "adjustment" to his claims in a subsequent broadcast.

Whereas he originally said Ramaphosa had "begun" seizing land without compensation, he now said: "Even now, the government is trying to confiscate two game farms after the owners refused to sell at a fraction of the market price."

And where he had said that Ramaphosa was changing the constitution to facilitate stealing, he now said: "The president of the country, Cyril Ramaphosa, has pledged to change South Africa’s constitution in order to legalise the seizure of property without compensation. That’s currently being debated in the parliament in South Africa."

The Washington Post article noted dryly: "Sounds like democracy in action."

Here's his first video so you can compare for yourself:

MORE

WATCH | Trump tweet storm: Carlson responds to backlash over THAT SA land report

His report into 'land seizures' in South Africa inspired US President Donald Trump's land tweet and set off a storm of controversy this week. Now Fox ...
News
1 day ago

'Leave us the hell alone': SA farmers 'furious' over Trump land tweet

SA's farmers have demanded Donald Trump "leave us the hell alone" after the US president criticised the country's land reform plans, accusing him of ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | The Fox News report on 'racist' SA that inspired Trump's land tweet

South Africa woke up on Thursday morning to a tweet from US President Donald Trump wading in on the land expropriation debate. 
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Ugandan high court grants bail to lawmaker charged with treason World
  2. 'Stressed, weeping' pilot caused deadly Nepal plane crash - inquiry World
  3. Organised agriculture takes steps to transform sector South Africa
  4. Pope says psychiatrists can help gay children and their parents World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Chilly southern snow surprise
Jonas’ scathing testimony at state capture commission
X