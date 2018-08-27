WATCH | Whoops! Tucker Carlson backtracks on claims about 'racist' Cyril Ramaphosa seizing land

The Washington Post wrote: "Too bad Carlson isn’t standing by his own broadcast."

Carlson made an "adjustment" to his claims in a subsequent broadcast.

Whereas he originally said Ramaphosa had "begun" seizing land without compensation, he now said: "Even now, the government is trying to confiscate two game farms after the owners refused to sell at a fraction of the market price."

And where he had said that Ramaphosa was changing the constitution to facilitate stealing, he now said: "The president of the country, Cyril Ramaphosa, has pledged to change South Africa’s constitution in order to legalise the seizure of property without compensation. That’s currently being debated in the parliament in South Africa."

The Washington Post article noted dryly: "Sounds like democracy in action."

Here's his first video so you can compare for yourself: