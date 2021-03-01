Mexico's coronavirus tsar in hospital with Covid-19, as death toll nears 186,000

Mexico's coronavirus tsar has been hospitalised over the past five days for Covid-19 treatment but is recovering well, a health official said on Sunday, as the country marks the one-year anniversary of its first confirmed infection.

Hugo Lopez-Gatell, the face of Mexico's response to the pandemic, has drawn criticism for downplaying the need for masks and for spearheading a strategy of limited testing.

Mexico has registered 185,715 fatalities from the coronavirus, giving it the world's fourth-highest death toll from the pandemic, according to a Reuters tally.