Trump sues US House committee investigating January 6 attack on Capitol

Former President Donald Trump on Monday sued the US congressional committee investigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol, claiming members made an illegal request for his White House records.

Trump, in a lawsuit filed in US District Court for the District of Columbia, asserted that materials sought by the House of Representatives committee are covered by a legal doctrine known as executive privilege, which protects the confidentiality of some White House communications.

“The Committee's requests are unprecedented in their breadth and scope and are untethered from any legitimate legislative purpose,” Trump's lawyer Jesse Binnall wrote in the lawsuit.

Committee members Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, and Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, said in a written statement issued in response to Trump's lawsuit that the former president was seeking to “delay and obstruct” their investigation.

“It's hard to imagine a more compelling public interest than trying to get answers about an attack on our democracy and an attempt to overturn the results of an election,” Cheney and Thompson said in the statement.