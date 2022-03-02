RT and Sputnik content officially banned in EU

State-controlled media “are essential and instrumental in bringing forward and supporting the aggression against Ukraine and for the destabilisation of its neighbouring countries. It is necessary to urgently suspend the activities of such media outlets in the EU until the aggression against Ukraine is put to an end.”

Tech companies

YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok blocked RT and Sputnik from sharing content on their platforms earlier this week. Twitter added warning labels to content from the Russian state media, while Snapchat stopped running ads on their content.

Now the tech companies will be responsible for stopping this content from spreading across their networks.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday the measures, part of a broader package of sanctions, were needed to stop the state from spreading “their lies to justify Putin’s war and to sow division in our union”.

The rules have raised concerns that Russia will retaliate against European media. After Berlin banned RT’s German operation last month Russia responded by revoking Deutsche Welle’s accreditation, prompting its Moscow bureau to shut.

The EU also faces criticism that the measures restrict freedom of information and expression. An EU official said the restrictions are justified given the context is a war waged by a country outside the bloc.

“This is not a normal situation and that’s what makes this case entirely different from other restriction on freedom of information,” the official said.

