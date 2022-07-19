UKRAINE UPDATES | Putin to meet Iranian and Turkish leaders
July 19 2022 - 10:15
Putin to meet Iranian and Turkish leaders with war centre stage
The leaders of Iran, Russia and Turkey hold summit talks in Tehran on Tuesday, formally on the conflict in Syria but with the turmoil caused by President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine far more in focus.
Putin is making his first trip outside republics of the former Soviet Union since Russia’s February 24 invasion to join Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and their Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the so-called Astana Format discussions on Syria. The agenda includes security inside Syria and the return of displaced Syrians to their homes, according to Iran’s foreign minister.
While the three leaders plan a joint statement on Syria, bilateral talks on the war in Ukraine may draw greater international attention. Turkey has been negotiating with Russia and Ukraine on a possible deal to unblock exports of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports to help ease soaring global prices and a deepening hunger crisis in many poorer countries. The US also warned last week that Iran is preparing to send Russia hundreds of drones, including ones capable of carrying weapons, amid significant losses by Putin’s military as his war approaches its sixth month.
Putin and Erdogan will “100%” discuss Ukrainian grain exports and work on the issue is proceeding “very actively,” Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said Monday, according to the state-run Tass news service. With Russia’s economy under unprecedented international sanctions over the war, Ushakov said the two sides will also discuss “the widest range of economic issues,” including payment in national currencies.
Putin plans to discuss with Raisi the stalled multiparty negotiations over reviving the 2015 international accord on Iran’s nuclear program, according to the Kremlin, as the Islamic Republic labours under massive sanctions.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday he was hopeful Russia and Ukraine could clinch a grain deal this week, adding that “the lives of tens of thousands of people depend on this agreement.”
Ukraine and its US and European allies have accused Russia of using food supplies as a weapon to try to force an easing of sanctions pressure on its economy, something the Kremlin denies. Ukraine has also accused Russia of stealing grain from occupied regions and exporting it. Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the UN said last week that grain negotiations between them in Istanbul had been constructive. Ukraine has demanded firm security guarantees that Russian troops won’t attack its Black Sea ports once it de-mines passages to them. Russian missiles have already damaged some Ukrainian grain terminals at ports, hampering future shipments.
Russia, Iran and Turkey have coordinated efforts to enforce a peace agreement in Syria, even as their geopolitical goals have often conflicted. Turkey has deployed troops across its border with northern Syria to target Kurdish forces it regards as terrorists, while Russia’s military has backed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime against anti-government rebels. Putin in March urged his security officials to send thousands of Middle East fighters to help Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Putin’s visit to Tehran is “quite important and timely,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call Monday. “It is a good opportunity to discuss regional and international problems.”
– Bloomberg
July 19 2022 - 10:05
German chemical industry has no gas left to cut, warns association
Germany's chemical industry has already done everything it can to conserve gas use, said chemical association VCI on Tuesday, which warned that the only steps left for the industry would be to scale back or abandon production altogether.
"For our companies, we are currently once again doing everything we can to exploit every last potential gas saving," said VCI's chief executive, Wolfgang Grosse Entrup."But there's not much more we can save, as efficiency has already been the driving force in the past few years," he added.
According to VCI, which represents about 1,900 companies, Germany's chemical and pharmaceutical industries are the country's largest gas consumer, with 15% of total consumption.Industry leader BASF is considered Germany's largest industrial gas consumer.
VCI issued the warning and called for "a societal show of strength to conserve gas" to get through the winter unscathed as the gas supply from Russia grows increasingly uncertain.
Concerns have been growing that the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, a major route carrying gas from Russia to Europe via Germany, will not resume sending gas at full capacity after July 21, when its current maintenance phase is scheduled to end.
– Reuters
July 19 2022 - 09:58
Russia's Medvedev: We will set terms for peace in Ukraine
Russia's former president Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that Russia will prevail in Ukraine and will set the terms for a future peace deal with Kyiv. "Russia will achieve all its goals. There will be peace — on our terms," Medvedev, now deputy chair of Russia's Security Council, said in a post on Telegram. The former leader, once held up in the West as a possible partner, has becoming increasingly hawkish and outspoken in his criticism of the West since Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24. – Reuters
July 19 2022 - 05:30
Ukrainian farmers rush to harvest grain from fields near frontline
A plume of smoke rises from a burning field in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, an increasingly common sight across swathes of farmland in the south and east of the country that borders a frontline stretching more than 1,000km .
In nearby fields, farmers are racing to harvest crops before they too are devoured in fires sparked by Russian shelling from the fighting in neighbouring Donetsk.
"This is our harvest, burned by Orcs (Russians), we have not managed to harvest it," said Dmytro, a Ukrainian soldier holding out a fistful of burnt wheat stalks he picked from blackened field. "This is territory that has nearly been captured by the Russians. They are 3km away from here."
A short ride away, a thick layer of ash covers the ground of what used to be a huge grain silo destroyed by a missile last month. Its contents -- last year's crop -- were burned in the fire that followed the hit.
Since Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine, the world's fourth largest grains exporter, Kyiv has repeatedly accused Russia of attacking infrastructure and agriculture to provoke a global food crisis and pressure the West.
Moscow, which calls the conflict a "special military operation", blames Western sanctions and sea mines laid by Ukraine for the drop in food exports and rising global prices.
Reuters