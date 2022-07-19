UKRAINE UPDATES | Putin to meet Iranian and Turkish leaders

July 19 2022 - 10:15

Putin to meet Iranian and Turkish leaders with war centre stage

The leaders of Iran, Russia and Turkey hold summit talks in Tehran on Tuesday, formally on the conflict in Syria but with the turmoil caused by President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine far more in focus.

Putin is making his first trip outside republics of the former Soviet Union since Russia’s February 24 invasion to join Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and their Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the so-called Astana Format discussions on Syria. The agenda includes security inside Syria and the return of displaced Syrians to their homes, according to Iran’s foreign minister.

While the three leaders plan a joint statement on Syria, bilateral talks on the war in Ukraine may draw greater international attention. Turkey has been negotiating with Russia and Ukraine on a possible deal to unblock exports of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports to help ease soaring global prices and a deepening hunger crisis in many poorer countries. The US also warned last week that Iran is preparing to send Russia hundreds of drones, including ones capable of carrying weapons, amid significant losses by Putin’s military as his war approaches its sixth month.

Putin and Erdogan will “100%” discuss Ukrainian grain exports and work on the issue is proceeding “very actively,” Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said Monday, according to the state-run Tass news service. With Russia’s economy under unprecedented international sanctions over the war, Ushakov said the two sides will also discuss “the widest range of economic issues,” including payment in national currencies.

Putin plans to discuss with Raisi the stalled multiparty negotiations over reviving the 2015 international accord on Iran’s nuclear program, according to the Kremlin, as the Islamic Republic labours under massive sanctions.