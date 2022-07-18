UKRAINE UPDATES | Russia prepares for next stage of Ukraine offensive in face of new Western weapons

July 18 2022 - 10:22

Russia, US Agree to Resume Ride Sharing for Space Station Missions

The US and Russian space agencies have agreed to resume having crew members ride to the International Space Station on each others’ rockets, Nasa said on Friday. The arrangement with Roscosmos will send an integrated crew to the space station in September, Nasa said in an e-mailed news release. Crews shared rides during the US space shuttle programme that ended in 2011.

“Flying integrated crews ensures there are appropriately trained crew members on board the station for essential maintenance and spacewalks,” Nasa said in an e-mailed statement.

Tension following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatened to extend to space cooperation. In April the then-head of Roscosmos said Russia would pull out of the space station in response to Western sanctions. Nasa Administrator Bill Nelson said that wasn’t the case. On Friday, the Russian official who spoke of withdrawing from the station was replaced as general director of Roscosmos.

A US astronaut will join a launch September 21 on the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. A cosmonaut will join a mission in September on SpaceX Crew-5 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Nasa said.

Five space agencies — from Canada, Europe, Japan, the US and Russia — operate the station, and none can operate there without the cooperation of the others, Nasa said.

– Bloomberg