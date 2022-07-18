UKRAINE UPDATES | Russia prepares for next stage of Ukraine offensive in face of new Western weapons
July 18 2022 - 10:22
Russia, US Agree to Resume Ride Sharing for Space Station Missions
The US and Russian space agencies have agreed to resume having crew members ride to the International Space Station on each others’ rockets, Nasa said on Friday. The arrangement with Roscosmos will send an integrated crew to the space station in September, Nasa said in an e-mailed news release. Crews shared rides during the US space shuttle programme that ended in 2011.
“Flying integrated crews ensures there are appropriately trained crew members on board the station for essential maintenance and spacewalks,” Nasa said in an e-mailed statement.
Tension following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatened to extend to space cooperation. In April the then-head of Roscosmos said Russia would pull out of the space station in response to Western sanctions. Nasa Administrator Bill Nelson said that wasn’t the case. On Friday, the Russian official who spoke of withdrawing from the station was replaced as general director of Roscosmos.
A US astronaut will join a launch September 21 on the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. A cosmonaut will join a mission in September on SpaceX Crew-5 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Nasa said.
Five space agencies — from Canada, Europe, Japan, the US and Russia — operate the station, and none can operate there without the cooperation of the others, Nasa said.
– Bloomberg
July 18 2022 - 09:25
H&M to exit Russia at $190m cost after purging inventory
H&M AB decided to start winding down its operations in Russia, having halted all sales in the country in March after Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The Swedish fashion retailer expects to book costs of 2-billion kronor ($190m or R3.23bn) from the process, of which about 1-billion kronor will have a cash flow impact, it said in a statement on Monday. It plans to reopen physical stores in Russia for a limited period of time to sell remaining inventory. “After careful consideration, we see it as impossible given the current situation to continue our business in Russia,” CEO Helena Helmersson said. – Bloomberg
July 18 2022 - 09:22
Russia using mercenary group Wagner to reinforce Ukraine frontlines: UK
British military intelligence said on Monday that Russia has used the private military contractor Wagner to reinforce its frontline forces in the Ukraine conflict. Wagner is lowering its recruitment standards and hiring convicts and formerly blacklisted individuals, potentially impacting Russian military effectiveness, the ministry of defence said in an intelligence update. – Reuters
July 18 2022 - 09:21
Russian defence minister: prioritise destroying Ukrainian missiles
Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu has instructed the military to prioritise destroying Ukraine's long-range missile and artillery weapons, the defence ministry said on Monday. Kyiv says it has carried out a string of successful strikes on 30 Russian logistics and ammunitions hubs, using several multiple launch rocket systems recently supplied by the West. – Reuters
July 18 2022 - 09:18
Canada sent repaired turbine for Nord Stream to Germany - Kommersant
Canada sent a turbine for the Nord Stream gas pipeline to Germany by plane on July 17 after repair work had been completed, Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the situation. It will take another five to seven days for the turbine to reach Russia if there are no problems with logistics and customs, the daily said. – Reuters
July 18 2022 - 06:30
Ukraine's president fires security service chief and prosecutor-general
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued executive orders late on Sunday dismissing the State Security Service head and the prosecutor-general.
The orders dismissing domestic security chief Ivan Bakanov, a childhood friend of Zelenskiy, and prosecutor-general Iryna Venediktova, who leads the effort to prosecute Russian war crimes in Ukraine, were published on the president's official website.
No reason was immediately given for the sackings.
- Reuters
July 18 2022 - 05:30
Russia prepares for next stage of Ukraine offensive in face of new Western weapons
Russia is preparing for the next stage of its offensive in Ukraine, a Ukrainian military official said, after Moscow said its forces would step up military operations in "all operational areas".
As Western deliveries of long-range arms begin to help Ukraine on the battlefield, Russian rockets and missiles have pounded cities in strikes that Kyiv says have killed dozens in recent days."
It is not only missile strikes from the air and sea," Vadym Skibitskyi, a spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence, said late on Saturday. "We can see shelling along the entire line of contact, along the entire front line. There is an active use of tactical aviation and attack helicopters."
- Reuters