×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | Russian defence minister orders 'units in all areas' to step up Ukraine operations

16 July 2022 - 09:16 By TIMESLIVE
People stand near a crater left by a Russian missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Dnipro, Ukraine July 16, 2022.
People stand near a crater left by a Russian missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Dnipro, Ukraine July 16, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Mykola Synelnykov

July 16 2022 — 11:05

Russian defence minister orders 'units in all areas' to step up Ukraine operations

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has ordered Russian military units operating in all areas of Ukraine to step up their operations in order to prevent strikes on eastern Ukraine and other territories controlled by Russia, the ministry said in a statement on its website on Saturday.

It said Shoigu "gave the necessary instructions to further increase the actions of groups in all operational areas in order to exclude the possibility of the Kyiv regime launching massive rocket and artillery strikes on civilian infrastructure and residents of settlements in Donbas and other regions".

-Reuters

July 16 2022 — 09:13

At least three people were killed and 15 injured following a missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro Friday, the regional governor, Valentyn Reznychenko, said.

"The rockets hit an industrial plant and a busy street next to it," Rezynchenko said on his Facebook page. He said "the Russian attack took the lives of three people, another 15 were injured. We are determining the extent of the destruction." 

-Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘We believe our US visa applications were denied because we are black’ News
  2. Bodyguard of member of Zulu king's coronation committee shot in Durban South Africa
  3. The nerd who took on Bheki Cele, plus 5 highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’ South Africa
  4. SANDF dismisses suggestions US Army is in SA to protect government officials South Africa
  5. ‘History will absolve us’: Malema unveils grand plan to topple Ramaphosa News

Latest Videos

'I tried to hide behind crates' : Man who was shot 7 times in Soweto tavern ...
Faces of tragedy: Families of Soweto tavern shooting victims describe ...