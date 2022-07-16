UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | Russian defence minister orders 'units in all areas' to step up Ukraine operations

July 16 2022 — 11:05
Russian defence minister orders 'units in all areas' to step up Ukraine operations
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has ordered Russian military units operating in all areas of Ukraine to step up their operations in order to prevent strikes on eastern Ukraine and other territories controlled by Russia, the ministry said in a statement on its website on Saturday.
It said Shoigu "gave the necessary instructions to further increase the actions of groups in all operational areas in order to exclude the possibility of the Kyiv regime launching massive rocket and artillery strikes on civilian infrastructure and residents of settlements in Donbas and other regions".
-Reuters
July 16 2022 — 09:13
At least three people were killed and 15 injured following a missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro Friday, the regional governor, Valentyn Reznychenko, said.
"The rockets hit an industrial plant and a busy street next to it," Rezynchenko said on his Facebook page. He said "the Russian attack took the lives of three people, another 15 were injured. We are determining the extent of the destruction."
-Reuters
