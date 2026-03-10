Most of Iran’s 60% uranium ‘probably still in Isfahan’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A satellite image shows a closer view of the tunnel entrances at the Isfahan missile complex before reported airstrikes in this file photo from February 27 2026 in Isfahan, Isfahan province, Iran.

Almost half of Iran’s uranium enriched to up to 60% purity, a short step from weapons-grade, was stored in a tunnel complex at Isfahan and is probably still there, UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Monday.

The tunnel complex is the only target that appears not to have been badly damaged in attacks last June by Israel and the US on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Diplomats have long said Isfahan has been used to store 60% uranium, which the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed in a report to member states last month, without saying how much was there.

The widespread assumption is that the material is still there. So we haven’t seen ... movement indicating that the material could have been transferred. — International Atomic Energy Agency's Rafael Grossi,

Highly enriched stocks

The IAEA estimates that when Israel launched its first attacks in June, Iran had 440.9kg of 60% uranium. If enriched further, that would provide the explosive needed for 10 nuclear weapons, according to an IAEA yardstick.

“What we believe is that Isfahan had until our last inspection a bit more than 200kg, maybe a little bit more than that, of 60% uranium,” Grossi told reporters in Paris.

He said the stock was “mainly” at Isfahan, and some held elsewhere may have been destroyed.

“The widespread assumption is that the material is still there. So we haven’t seen — and not only us, I think in general all those observing the facility through satellite imagery and other means to see what’s going on there — movement indicating that the material could have been transferred,” Grossi said.

Iran has not informed the IAEA of the status or whereabouts of its highly enriched uranium since the June attacks, nor has it let IAEA inspectors return to its bombed facilities.

Iran’s nuclear programme is one reason Israel and the US have given for their current attacks on Iran, arguing that it was getting too close to being able to produce a bomb, despite US President Donald Trump saying in June that US strikes had obliterated the programme. The IAEA has said it has no credible indication of a co-ordinated nuclear weapons programme.

All three Iranian uranium-enrichment plants known to have been operating — two at Natanz and one at Fordow — were destroyed or badly damaged in June.

“There is an amount [of 60% uranium] in Natanz also, which we believe is still there,” Grossi said.