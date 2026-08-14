Russia jails man for 23 years for spying for Poland

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Federal Security Service said Georgy Pirogov left Russia after the outbreak of the war with Ukraine and contacted Polish intelligence in April 2022. File picture:

A Russian man has been convicted by a Moscow court of spying for Poland and sentenced to 23 years in a penal colony, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.

Espionage cases have become increasingly common in Russia since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, with courts frequently publicising verdicts while disclosing few details. Trials are conducted behind closed doors on national security grounds.

According to the FSB, Georgy Pirogov supplied Poland with information about advanced Russian weapons and missile systems used in the war in Ukraine.

The FSB said Pirogov left Russia after the outbreak of the war and contacted Polish intelligence in April 2022.

It said he was subsequently tasked with collecting and passing on classified information and, through his contacts in Russia’s defence industry, obtaining personal data on individuals with access to state secrets with a view to recruiting them.

A day earlier Poland arrested a Russian man it said had been hired by Moscow to kill a Ukrainian-American citizen in Warsaw.

Reuters