PALI LEHOHLA | Corruption is a design, not implementation, feature

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The well-heeled seek to distance themselves from the sewage they stewarded, fully participated in and benefited from. I dismiss the lazy bureaucratic argument of corruption.

It’s fallacious to characterise corruption and subsequent collapse of administration as a fact of human folly and greed. In fact, failure of the state is a design feature and not an implementation feature. So the mantra by the ANC that its policies are sound and what fails is implementation, is mouth-blowing against a Cape Storm. The failure is in design, not implementation. Design is serious cranial lifting and rigour, not chained words.

For the past decade South Africans have been treated to the Zondo and Madlanga commissions, where witnesses spew details of corruption no less ugly than the raw sewage that decorates our streets. This is but the administration of diarrhoea and not its design lab.

This approach ensures that our nasal displeasure to the audit stench does not become a perennial performative posture but just the beginning of an audit that connects the obvious. So by delving backwards into the more complex web of economic deceit and skulduggery designed in the dark alleys of power brokers who are elected and unelected, we seek to get to the neoliberal deceit.

The Lehohla Ledger*, in reverse, swims from these nasty tell-all sewer pools that the auditor-general, the Madlanga and Zondo commissions are facing, back to the factory where the waste was planned, executed and dispensed through deceit and politics of patronage.

The spatial and temporal evidence of municipal decay, as meticulously mapped across three decades (1996–2026), is undeniable. Yet the question of its genesis is often reductionist. Conventional analysis frequently isolates governance failure or systemic state incapacity as the primary cause. A more robust, forensic analysis, built upon the structured telemetry of the Lehohla Ledger, reveals a vastly more complex, causal mechanism.

The Ledger answered that the decay is not merely an endogenous political failure; it is the physical manifestation of a profound, 30-year socioeconomic siphoning event. This collapse is fuelled by a structural process where high-value industrial capital and economically active agents decouple from peripheral spatial grids and aggregate into isolated, defensive enclaves.

To reveal the true dimension of this destabilisation, this analysis must move away from generalities and use the International Standard Industrial Classification (ISIC) to track the precision and spatial lag of this decoupling event.

Through the architecture of decoupling ISIC, I identify the fundamental funnels and channels of siphoning and the entrenchment of decay (1996–2026). The Lehohla Ledger and forensic methodologies lay the hitherto fallacy and duplicity of what is assigned to the cesspool.

The conventional view blames municipal dysfunction as the primary cause of local poverty. This is backward. Municipal dysfunction is the final symptom of a multi-decade economic evisceration.

The Lehohla Ledger constructs the journey from the cesspool of sewage into the overflowing tunnels and on to the glittery tables in Sandton. Using standard industrial classifications to track capital mobility and its spatial consequences, we construct a unified societal story of differential impact from one source. It is the story commonly labelled as dysfunctional municipalities. This is a tale of dysfunctional economic policies and the scapegoating of municipalities.

1. The complex dimension of municipal collapse

The collapse of South Africa’s local municipalities, while physically real, is not a simple endogenous political event. It is a long-term socioeconomic outcome. The conventional view blames municipal dysfunction as the primary cause of local poverty. This is backward. Municipal dysfunction is the final symptom of a multi-decade economic evisceration. To map this dimension accurately, we must move beyond administrative boundaries and track the real flow of capital using the precise definitions of the ISIC matrix.

2. The decomposition of economic complexity (1996–2026)

The fundamental destabilisation of the local socioeconomic mesh over the past 30 years is the result of a systematic industrial siphon event. This is not a generalised “economic slowdown” but a structured, sector-specific capital retreat.

Using the Ledger to calculate the local spatial autocorrelation of capital stock we track municipal institutional health, the resulting data footprint and analysis reveals three distinct phases of spatial evisceration:

Phase 1 (ISIC 1 & 2): de-agrarianisation and rural flight (1996–2011). The first wave of the siphon targeted the foundation of the rural mesh of agriculture, forestry and fishing (ISIC 1). As post-apartheid agricultural subsidies were withdrawn and global market integration intensified, thousands of commercial farms became unviable. This was accompanied by a slow contraction in mining and quarrying (ISIC 2) enclaves. The Ledger’s cross-temporal mesh tracking shows a massive and concentrated “siphon event” during this period. It registers that a vast, discouraged work-seeking population was decanted from these productive sectors and concentrated into surrounding, underserved urban peripheries.

Phase 2 (ISIC 3–5): industrial decoupling and infrastructure collapse (2001–2022). This period captured the core “collapse event”. The siphon accelerated dramatically as manufacturing and construction sectors, heavily reliant on consistent water and power infrastructure, began to decouple from municipalities that could no longer guarantee these basic services. This is clearly visualised in the national diagnostic grid. The municipalities with the highest distress — such as Ditsobotla (North West) and Emfuleni (Gauteng) — register a complete evisceration of these critical economic anchors. The data reveals that ISIC 3 was not merely shutting down; it was physically relocating.

Phase 3 (ISIC 6–9): the service-capital siphon and fortified enclaves (2011–2026). The final phase of the siphon involves the migration of financial and insurance activities (ISIC 6) and real estate and professional activities (ISIC 8). This is a purely defensive aggregation of capital. As productive industrial sectors vacate the peripheral grids, the wealth they generated follows them, aggregating into isolated “defensive enclaves”. This final siphon event completes the polarisation of the grid, sealing the spatial isolation of the trapped, grant-dependent communities.

3. The siphon’s mathematical residue

The 1:1 ratio paradox — where the count of economically active people balances against the count of not economically active people — is the exact mathematical residue of this ISIC siphon event. Conventional analysis attempts to remediate this ratio through grant distribution. You cannot grant your way out of a structural evisceration.

When the ratio is decomposed across sequential censuses within an aggregation of enumeration areas (EAs) (such as in Nkadimeng Street, Skodi in Daveyton), the exact nature of the siphon is revealed:

1996 Census mesh: the dependency ratio stood at 0.75, driven by high local employment in ISIC 3 (manufacturing) and ISIC 1 (agriculture). The local economy was internally sustainable.

2011 Census mesh: following the retraction of ISIC 1 and ISIC 3, the ratio hit 1.20. The local formal market had evaporated.

2026 projection: The ratio hits 1.65. The mesh is now entirely reliant on grants.

This proves that the collapse of the local mesh is not caused by “low education” or “laziness” (administrative assumptions); it is caused because the high-value sectors that once integrated these communities have physically been siphoned away, leaving no local productive engine.

4. The entrenchment of decay

The final, self-fulfilling prophecy of decay occurs when empirical data ingestion is replaced by administrative assumption. Once a municipal mesh is eviscerated by the ISIC siphon, it falls into an institutional trap.

As capital and economically active agents migrate, the municipality’s own own-revenue base collapses. This decay prevents the municipality from attracting the critical, professional skill set required to manage complex technical infrastructure or local financial ledgers. This skill void ensures consecutive disclaimed audit opinions. In turn, these audit disclaimers further discourage industrial re-investment, ensuring that the siphon remains locked. The diagnostic grid perfectly co-integrates these variables, revealing that the regions with the deepest ISIC siphon are the exact regions locked into permanent institutional decay.

Beyond the scandal of invisibility

The degradation of South Africa’s socioeconomic reality is not a generalised problem. It is a geographically precise, 30-year siphon event. It is a structural process where high-value productive complexity (mapped via ISIC) has decoupled from the peripheral spatial grid and aggregated into fortified defensive enclaves. To view this decay solely as a political failure of municipal capacity is to fall victim to the scandal of invisibility.

It is time to respect the empirical truth held within the valid metadata of the census mesh and acknowledge that rebuilding the country cannot begin until we first halt the physical siphoning of its productive foundations. Rebuilding the mesh requires the forensic application of diagnostic ledgers that identify localised sector matches, not administrative remedial paths.

* My experience in statistical applications of 65 years has consolidated in what has become 2,752 instruments of the Lehohla Ledger. It is an intellectual trove driven by over 3,500 articles that I penned throughout my work life as a bureaucrat and as a member of the public.