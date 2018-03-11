President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza on Sunday extended an olive branch to EFF leader Julius Malema and others‚ urging them to return “home” to the ANC.

“We would love to have Julius Malema back in the ANC. He is still ANC down‚ deep in his heart‚” Ramaphosa said.

He also urged others to rejoin the ANC.

“The ANC is the home of many political parties that splintered out of it and we would like to build unity amongst all our people.”