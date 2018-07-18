The ANC confirmed on Wednesday that one of its employees was arrested in connection with a cash-in-transit heist in Soweto.

“The African National Congress is dismayed by the fact that one of its employees was arrested and appeared in court allegedly for involvement in serious crimes‚” said party spokesman Pule Mabe.

“Crime remains a serious cancer in our young democracy‚ and we must continue to fight it in whatever of its manifestations. We support the efforts by the law enforcement agencies to investigate‚ arrest and charge perpetrators to such high priority crimes.”

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba revealed earlier on Wednesday he was shocked to discover that a person “alleged to work at [ANC headquarters] Luthuli House” was a cash-in-transit suspect. Four suspects were arrested after the heist in Dobsonville‚ Soweto‚ during a raid by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department and SA police.