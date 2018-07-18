ANC employee suspect in cash-in-transit heist, party confirms
The ANC confirmed on Wednesday that one of its employees was arrested in connection with a cash-in-transit heist in Soweto.
“The African National Congress is dismayed by the fact that one of its employees was arrested and appeared in court allegedly for involvement in serious crimes‚” said party spokesman Pule Mabe.
“Crime remains a serious cancer in our young democracy‚ and we must continue to fight it in whatever of its manifestations. We support the efforts by the law enforcement agencies to investigate‚ arrest and charge perpetrators to such high priority crimes.”
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba revealed earlier on Wednesday he was shocked to discover that a person “alleged to work at [ANC headquarters] Luthuli House” was a cash-in-transit suspect. Four suspects were arrested after the heist in Dobsonville‚ Soweto‚ during a raid by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department and SA police.
“The raid was conducted by a joint operation of the JMPD’s K9 narcotics unit and the SAPS. Four hijacked vehicles were recovered‚ two of which were used in the robbery. I have received confirmation that one of the four suspects arrested is alleged to work at Luthuli House‚ at the time of his arrest‚” said Mashaba.
A crackdown on cash-in-transit robberies‚ driven by police minister Bheki Cele‚ has resulted in numerous arrests that have revealed suspects from a variety of backgrounds. TimesLive reported earlier how police had smashed a syndicate arresting 23 people in raids across Pretoria and Johannesburg‚ including a Tshwane metro policewoman.
Mabe said the ANC was following its internal disciplinary policy for employees‚ and “will ensure that appropriate action is taken”.