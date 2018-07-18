Politics

ANC fires party official allegedly involved in cash-in-transit heists

18 July 2018 - 14:51 By Nico Gous
The party says the allegations against Errol Velile Present were of a “serious nature that the organisation had to exercise rules provided for in the ANC Personnel Manual‚ terminating his service with immediate effect”.
Image: Stephanie de Sakutin

The ANC has fired Errol Velile Present from the party on Wednesday after he was arrested and appeared in court for his alleged involvement in a cash-in-transit heist in Soweto.

“The ANC expects from its members and employees to respect the laws of the land and not be involved in any criminal activity‚” said ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe.

The party will start disciplinary proceedings against him in his capacity as an ANC member.

“In accordance with Rule 25 of the ANC's constitution and that in accordance with Rule 25.56 and Rule 25.57 accorded him an opportunity to indicate reasons why the organisation should not immediately exercise its rights to temporarily suspend his membership of the ANC pending the outcomes of the disciplinary proceedings‚” said Mabe.

Present was one of four men arrested after a heist in Dobsonville‚ Soweto‚ during a raid by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department and the South African Police Services.

