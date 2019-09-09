ANC vows to amend laws to fast-track cases of gender-based violence

The ANC in parliament has promised to work with other parties to fast-track the amendment of sexual offences and domestic violence laws to ensure that harsher sentences are put in place for all crimes against women and children.

However, the party ruled out the return of the death penalty, saying the matter was not even “entertained” at its caucus lekgotla over the weekend.

The party's parliamentary bosses addressed journalists on Monday following the three-day lekgotla – a meeting held to draft a five-year programme of action for the sixth parliament.

“As the ANC lekgotla we did not entertain that [death penalty] because we know the constitution gives us all the right to life. And if it gives us the right to life and we took oath as MPs that we are going to abide by the constitution, we cannot willy-nilly stand up … and call for [the] death penalty or death sentence,” said ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina.

“We don't want to be populist,” she added.