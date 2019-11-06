Politics

Jacob Zuma vs Derek Hanekom - A timeline of the 'apartheid spy' battle

06 November 2019 - 12:05 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Former president Jacob Zuma maintains his tweet about Derek Hanekom being an 'enemy agent' was taken out of context.
Former president Jacob Zuma maintains his tweet about Derek Hanekom being an 'enemy agent' was taken out of context.
Image: AFP PHOTO/MUJAHID SAFODIEN

Former president Jacob Zuma on Tuesday maintained, through his lawyer Mpilo Sikhakhane, that his tweet about Derek Hanekom being an “enemy agent” was taken out of context.

This was said in court as Zuma's and Hanekom's lawyers argued their cases in the absence of the ANC stalwarts. 

Here is a timeline of how and when it all started:

Malema exposes Hanekom and EFF's plan - July 2019 

EFF leader Julius Malema exposed what had been a long kept secret that the former ANC tourism minister Derek Hanekom met with the party to plot a plan to oust Zuma from office. The EFF at the time had been calling for a motion of no confidence against Zuma.

“Today he calls us fascists, but Derek Hanekom plotted with the EFF to bring down President Zuma. The same goes with Solly Mapaila [deputy general secretary of the South African Communist Party] too.” 

Derek Hanekom did meet EFF to oust Zuma but downplays the hullabaloo

Former minister Derek Hanekom said even though he agreed with the EFF that former president Jacob Zuma should be removed from office, it doesn’t mean ...
Politics
3 months ago

Zuma says 'not surprised' by Hanekom's plot - July 2019 

Shortly after Malema's revelations, Zuma took to Twitter where he said he was not shocked as Hanekom is “a known enemy agent”. Zuma's tweet was met with a R500,000 lawsuit by Derek Hanekom, who claimed it had caused him “immense harm and damage.” 

Derek Hanekom to sue Jacob Zuma for R500,000 over 'enemy agent' tweet

Derek Hanekom is suing Jacob Zuma for R500,000 in damages for defamation over a tweet by the former president describing him as a “known enemy agent”.
Politics
2 months ago

Zuma files his opposing affidavit - August 2019 

The former president filed his response to Hanekom's defamation claim at the high court in Durban in August. Hanekom sought a court order to force Zuma to delete the tweet and pronounce it as false. He also wanted the court to prohibit Zuma from making similar statements about him in future.

Jacob Zuma and Derek Hanekom to fight defamation claim in court

Former President Jacob Zuma is expected to file his response on Wednesday to a defamation claim launched against him in the Durban High Court by ...
Politics
2 months ago

Zuma says 'Hanekom is the enemy' - August 2019

In his response, Zuma maintained that Hanekom was the enemy. He cited “common cause events” which proved that Hanekom was working with the opposition parties to oust him from office.

“As my tweet demonstrates, my removal was part of a broad plan by those opposed to the wishes and objectives of the party... By his own admission he is in conflict with positions the ANC held to plot my removal. He was part of, if not the initiator of, the grand plan.”

Zuma called Hanekom's collusion with the opposition parties a betrayal of the ANC.

It's 'common cause' that Derek Hanekom was an enemy agent, says Jacob Zuma

Former President Jacob Zuma is refusing to back down on a tweet in which he said ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom was “an enemy agent”.
Politics
2 months ago

Court orders Zuma to delete tweet, apologise to Hanekom - September 2019

Durban high court judge Dhaya Pillay ruled that Zuma's tweet was false, defamatory, and ordered the former president to apologise to Hanekom. Pillay ordered Zuma to delete the tweet within 24 hours, which Zuma has not done, one month later.

After the judgment it was reported that Zuma's lawyers had filed notice that they would seek leave to appeal the ruling.

Judge climbs into Zuma, orders apology to Hanekom over spy libel

The litigation between ANC stalwarts Derek Hanekom and Jacob Zuma is a proxy for the internal conflict within the party.
Politics
2 months ago

Zuma's lawyer says tweet was taken out of context - October 2019

On Tuesday, both Zuma's and Hanekom's lawyers appeared before the Pietermaritzburg high court, where both sides argued their cases.

“It [the tweet] happens in a political debate, started by Hanekom. Mr Zuma did not mention apartheid spy at any point. He did not mention that Hanekom was a spy. He doesn't by a long shot mention that,” said Sikhakhane of Zuma's tweet.

Hanekom's lawyer, Advocate Carol Steinberg, argued that the tweet screams apartheid spy. Steinberg also pointed out that it was not the first time an ANC party leader had been voted out of office.

"It is a well-known fact Mr Zuma voted Mr [Thabo] Mbeki out, but would he refer to himself as an enemy agent? No one would."

Jacob Zuma maintains Derek Hanekom tweet was taken out of context

Former president Jacob Zuma's lawyer, advocate Mpilo Sikhakhane, remained adamant that his client's tweet, which referred to Derek Hanekom as an ...
News
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Sanef will not appeal Equality Court ruling on hate speech but warns against ... Politics
  2. Priority is to return SA to 'sustainable fiscal path', Cyril Ramaphosa tells ... Business
  3. Zuma 'lied' in state capture inquiry evidence, says Themba Maseko Politics
  4. Jacob Zuma vs Derek Hanekom - A timeline of the 'apartheid spy' battle Politics
  5. Ramaphosa says SA is creating jobs, but can't keep up with new entrants Politics

Latest Videos

The Boks are back! Springboks make triumphant return to SA
Rugby World Cup memes: You've gotta love Mzansi's humour
X