Jacob Zuma maintains Derek Hanekom tweet was taken out of context

Former president Jacob Zuma's lawyer, Advocate Mpilo Sikhakhane, remained adamant that his client's tweet, which referred to Derek Hanekom as an "enemy agent", was taken out of context.

Sikhakhane made this argument in the high court in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday when Zuma applied for leave to appeal a previous court ruling that his July tweet about Hanekom was "untrue, defamatory and unlawful".

Zuma was ordered to issue an apology and to pay damages, the quantum of which is to be determined at a future hearing where oral evidence will be led.

"It [the tweet] happens in a political debate, started by Hanekom. Mr Zuma did not mention apartheid spy at any point. He did not mention that Hanekom was a spy. He doesn't by a long shot mention that," said Sikhakhane.

Hanekom said the tweet caused him “immense harm and damage” because it created the impression that he was an apartheid spy.