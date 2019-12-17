Politics

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa trends as video of her and pastor Bushiri re-emerges

17 December 2019 - 10:54 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Shepherd Bushiri is seen in the video laying his hand on EFF MP Naledi Chirwa. After falling to the floor, Chirwa gets up and can be heard saying: 'I receive, Papa.'
Shepherd Bushiri is seen in the video laying his hand on EFF MP Naledi Chirwa. After falling to the floor, Chirwa gets up and can be heard saying: 'I receive, Papa.'
Image: Twitter/Naledi Chirwa

A video of Naledi Chirwa and pastor Shepherd Bushiri has seen the EFF MP dominate social media conversations.

In the viral video, Chirwa can be seen at the front of Bushiri's church as he is “prophesying” to her, telling her she will one day become a great leader.

Bushiri can also be heard talking about politicians who go to his church before elections but never go back after “getting what they prayed for”.

“All these politicians come here and after elections, they didn’t come and testify. The Lord will bless you. You will make a great leader. He will give you wisdom,” said Bushiri, as he can be seen laying his hand on her head.

After falling on the floor, Chirwa gets up and can be heard saying: “I receive, Papa.”

Watch the video below:

Bushiri is the leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, and TimesLIVE reported that the video was posted on his Facebook page in September.

“Major Prophet instructed congregants to write down their wish on a paper as a petition. She wrote that she wanted to become a MP.

“In April 2019, her political party called her and informed her that she has been nominated to be a MP. By the grace of God, she is a MP at the age of 26, so far one of the youngest in the assembly,” read part of Bushiri's post.

The video sparked controversy online. Even EFF leader Julius Malema had something to say.

In a video taken on Saturday at the party’s elective conference, Malema slammed those who knelt before him and took a jab at Chirwa.

“You will do those things of kneeling there before Bushiri, because some of you even thank him for taking you to parliament.

“I am not your father 'Papa Papa Bushiri'. I am not a father of anyone. 'I receive Papa Papa, I am in parliament Papa Papa' ... that is why when you are removed from those positions you have a difficulty because you want to thank Papa,” said Malema.

Here's a glimpse of what tweeps had to say:

'I am not the Holy Spirit': Malema slams EFF delegates for kneeling before him

EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed party members for kneeling in front of him during the party's national conference, currently under way in ...
Politics
1 day ago

Why EFF MP Naledi Chirwa's maiden Sona speech won the hearts of South Africans

Poverty, ill-health and corrective rape are among the burning issues addressed by Naledi Chirwa in her maiden speech during the Sona debate.
Politics
5 months ago

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa hits back at Ntsiki Mazwai on female leadership

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa and the party's communications manager Sixo Gcilishe have responded to Ntsiki Mazwai's demeaning statements on the party's ...
Politics
5 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | What the EFF looks like after its elective conference Politics
  2. EFF's younger top six reliable - Ndlozi Politics
  3. From Malema's re-election to renewing the revolution: five takes from the EFF ... Politics
  4. EFF MP Naledi Chirwa trends as video of her and pastor Bushiri re-emerges Politics
  5. IN QUOTES | Even though we are diverse, we can be united: Ramaphosa on ... Politics

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X