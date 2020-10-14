Phumzile Van Damme rubbishes Julius Malema's claim that EFF is not violent

DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has called out EFF leader Julius Malema on his statement that his party is not violent and mobilises peaceful protests.

Addressing EFF supporters outside the Randburg magistrate's court on Tuesday, Malema said violence was brought to SA "by the white man".

“They think when black people meet, there will be violence because they associate us with violence. We are not violent people,” said Malema.

“Violence came here through a ship in 1652. It was brought by the white man.”