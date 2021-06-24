Cyril Ramaphosa appointed AU’s 'Covid-19 champion'

In recognition of President Cyril Ramaphosa's efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the AU Bureau of Assembly of Heads of States and Government appointed him its champion on Covid-19.

The appointment was initially made at the 34th ordinary session of the AU held on February 6, the Presidency said on Thursday.

After his appointment, Ramaphosa established the commission on African Covid-19 response, which he chairs. His deputy is Dr John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

Acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said: “The establishment of this commission recognises and advances the crucial role played by President Ramaphosa in driving the continental Covid-19 response during his tenure as chair of the AU in 2020.”

He said some of the milestones attained include: