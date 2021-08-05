Politics

Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle announcement moved to 9pm

05 August 2021 - 18:41 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce a cabinet reshuffle on Thursday night. File photo.
Image: GCIS / Elmond Jiyane

President Cyril Ramaphosa's expected cabinet reshuffle announcement has been moved to 9pm.

The presidency initially said the announcement would take place at 8.30pm on Thursday, but later pushed the start time back by 30 minutes.

The presidency said Ramaphosa, who was meeting members of the ANC and alliance partner leaders on Thursday evening, would be announcing “changes to the national executive” in his address.

A SACP insider confirmed to TimesLIVE that Ramaphosa has been locked in a meeting with leaders of the ANC, SACP and Cosatu since midday on Thursday, discussing the reshuffle.

“It looks like it is going to be major. I don’t have specific names,” said the source at about 6.30pm.

TimesLIVE

