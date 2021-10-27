'It sounds like it’s never going to end': ANC wants answers on load-shedding

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has added her voice to the growing frustration over load-shedding, demanding “clear and unequivocal answers” on the electricity crisis.

This after Eskom announced on Wednesday morning that stage 4 rolling blackouts would be in place until 5am on Friday. Stage 2 rotational power cuts would then be in place until the next morning.

Questioned about this, Duarte admitted to being in the dark, like many South Africans.

“Where we are now on the Eskom issue? We are demanding an answer. We want to know what is going on with Eskom. Why is it that we can’t get a solid answer? Why is this thing not able to be resolved?

“We want [a] clear, unequivocal straight-forward answer from minister [Pravin] Gordhan and the CEO [Andre de Ruyter]. We can’t go on like this. Every day we now have a message that says there will be load-shedding. It sounds like it’s never going to end. As a society, we have lives to live, businesses to run, children to feed and all manner of things. Our people need proper answers.”