Politics

WATCH | ‘Future ANC president’ Duduzane Zuma making ‘back-breaking work look easy’

07 February 2022 - 11:32
Duduzane Zuma got his hands dirty during a clean-up operation in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend. File photo.
Duduzane Zuma got his hands dirty during a clean-up operation in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY

ANC ward 11 branch chairperson Duduzane Zuma traded in his fancy suit for shorts and a black rubbish bag at the weekend, getting his hands dirty while helping to clean up a neighbourhood in rainy Newlands East, Durban.

The businessman-turned-politician was seen in a video working with others to clean the area.

“No excuses, no long stories. Either we do it or not. Sunshine or rain, we get the job done. A lot of people like talking but very few can do. It’s all about action,” said Zuma.

He was applauded by some for “making back-breaking work look easy”.

In another post, Zuma can be cutting trees and clearing stairs.

Zuma was appointed chairperson of the branch last year after receiving overwhelming support at a biennial general meeting.

This is essentially the first step in his mission to become a “future ANC president”.

Former president Jacob Zuma congratulated his son for his political ambitions. 

“I feel proud. We all started there, but we ended up somewhere,” said the former president. 

“The politics are important. Take the interests of branch members, supporters and the community in your area. It is a challenge and an important achievement you have made.

“If you are a member of the branch, you have the opportunity to have discussions about the ANC. It’s always important to make the branch, make the difference within the organisation itself and within the community where you are, to be able to serve the community and therefore give that kind of leadership,” he said 

Zuma told Power 98.7 he aims to be president one day but said that lies with “decision-making at the highest levels”. 

“It is less of a dream but more of conversations. I think over a period of time we all have these conversations about how we get involved in making a difference. 

“I have been a businessman my whole life, an entrepreneur, and politics is very new to me. I’ve followed it, I have understood it and was a part of it.” 

READ MORE:

WATCH | ‘Proud’ Jacob Zuma congratulates Duduzane on being elected ANC ward chairperson

“I feel proud. We all started there, but we ended up somewhere,” Jacob Zuma told his son.
Politics
1 month ago

‘It is less of a dream but more of conversations’: Duduzane Zuma on running for president

Duduzane Zuma says his presidential bid is more than a dream, despite having no experience in politics.
News
2 months ago

DA calls for Duduzile, Edward and Duduzane Zuma to be given the 'same fate' as 'Sphithiphithi Evaluator'

Should the Zuma siblings be arrested, as demanded by the DA?
News
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Headache for Ramaphosa as close ally is implicated in state capture Politics
  2. ‘I fought for this country,’ says defiant Lindiwe Sisulu as ANC demands answers Politics
  3. Zondo is ‘trying to Zumarise me,’ says former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama Politics
  4. Is this Cyril Ramaphosa's Luthuli House takeover? Politics
  5. ‘You’re doing the right thing’: Magashule backs Mervyn Dirks Politics

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
“I am not pro anybody, I am not anti anybody” — justice Zondo on allegations of ...