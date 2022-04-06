Cheers as Malema arrives to lead Stellenbosch march on Johann Rupert

Crowds gathered in Stellenbosch in the Western Cape on Wednesday ahead of an EFF picket at business mogul Johann Rupert’s farms.

Minibus taxis dropped throngs of people wearing EFF regalia a few kilometres from the CBD. Party leader Julius Malema was greeted by singing, cheering and ululating when he arrived to address the crowd before the march.

The EFF said the march coincides with the day “land thief Jan van Riebeeck landed on our shores” in 1652. EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo told journalists Van Riebeeck’s arrival had left Africans destitute.