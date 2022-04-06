×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Cheers as Malema arrives to lead Stellenbosch march on Johann Rupert

06 April 2022 - 10:51
EFF supporters gather in Stellenbosch on April 6 2022 to march on the headquarters of Johann Rupert's Remgro.
EFF supporters gather in Stellenbosch on April 6 2022 to march on the headquarters of Johann Rupert's Remgro.
Image: Esa Alexander

Crowds gathered in Stellenbosch in the Western Cape on Wednesday ahead of an EFF picket at business mogul Johann Rupert’s farms.

Minibus taxis dropped throngs of people wearing EFF regalia a few kilometres from the CBD. Party leader Julius Malema was greeted by singing, cheering and ululating when he arrived to address the crowd before the march.

The EFF said the march coincides with the day “land thief Jan van Riebeeck landed on our shores” in 1652. EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo told journalists Van Riebeeck’s arrival had left Africans destitute.

“Our people are living on top of each other in squatter camps. People are unemployed and subjected to menial labour such as being gardeners and security guards and we are treated like subhumans on our own land,” he said.

“The consequences of that day, April 6, are still being felt today. The biggest benefactor of that is Johann Rupert, who is an oligarch who controls the economic, political and mineral reality of our country.

“We have to confront him and say we want our land back. We say we want to know all offshore accounts which are evading tax and taking our wealth.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said the party wants businessman Johann Rupert to reveal his offshore business accounts.
EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said the party wants businessman Johann Rupert to reveal his offshore business accounts.
Image: Philani Nombembe

“All those monies must come back to SA. Any money held in foreign accounts that is based on the land, labour and mineral resources of SA must be returned to contribute to the developmental trajectory to which we aspire.”

Tambo said Malema would lead the marchers to Rupert’s company, Remgro, in Stellenbosch while deputy president Floyd Shivambu would lead a march to Leopard Creek, a golf estate owned by Rupert in Mpumalanga.

Tambo said the EFF wanted to show Rupert “we know where our land is, we know where you are located”.

“We are going to come for him when the day comes. It’s a caution,” he said.

One of the EFF marchers in Stellenbosch on April 6 2022.
One of the EFF marchers in Stellenbosch on April 6 2022.
Image: Esa Alexander

Tambo said the EFF had dealt with the issue of land expropriation without compensation in parliament.

“The next step will be to take our land by any means necessary.”

While an events company set up a stage and tent, a heavy police contingent was also building.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

POLL | Do you agree with the EFF’s decision to march to Johann Rupert’s farms?

Do you agree with the march?
Politics
44 minutes ago

Here’s why the EFF is picketing outside Johann Rupert’s farms today

The picket, dubbed “Land Day”, will see Malema and Shivambu “confront” the billionaire about land issues.
News
4 hours ago

Operation Dudula plans to mark KZN launch with weekend march in Durban

Operation Dudula is taking its message to KwaZulu-Natal. That's the word from deputy chairperson Dan Radebe before a march on Sunday to mark the ...
News
20 hours ago

'If you listen when they speak, they all imitate me': Malema takes aim at Operation Dudula

"They are new in what they are doing. If you listen when they speak, they all imitate me," said EFF leader Julius Malema about Operation Dudula.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Perjury just a ‘smallanyana’ blaps for Bathabile Dlamini? Politics
  2. Gwen Ramokgopa sings Ramaphosa’s praises as ANC edges closer to elective ... Politics
  3. Blow for David Mabuza as Ramaphosa’s backers snatch ANC Mpumalanga Politics
  4. ‘Keep our tax affairs a secret,’ ANC tells Sars Politics
  5. 'See you in court,' Ramaphosa tells Mkhwebane in suspension row Politics

Latest Videos

Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win
NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space