×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

WATCH | EFF donate blankets and food to KZN flood victims

19 April 2022 - 11:00
EFF donates blankets and food to victims of flooding in KwaZulu-Natal.
EFF donates blankets and food to victims of flooding in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: EFF/Twitter

The EFF has donated blankets and food to victims of flooding in KwaZulu-Natal. 

Torrential rain and landslides hit the area last week, destroying homes and crucial infrastructure and displacing thousands.

Over the Easter weekend, EFF MPs Makoti Sibongile Khawula and Marshall Dlamini led the initiative in ward 54 eNhlungwane, Inanda.

The party shared snaps on social media showing its members delivering food and blankets to those in need. 

“We continue to call on our structures, public representatives and all South Africans to provide aid and relief for affected families.

“The EFF maintains that all its structures will continue to provide practical assistance,” said the party.

The move drew praise on social media, with many calling on other political parties and individuals to follow suit. 

Click here to see how you can contribute to relief and rebuild efforts.

17 charities you can donate to to help flood relief efforts in KZN

Charities and foundations have called for monetary or material donations. Here are some of the organisations you can donate to:
News
5 days ago

The donations come after the EFF lashed out at what it said was a delayed announcement by finance minister Enoch Godongwana on the R1bn which will be made available in response to the deadly floods.

443 people have died in the floods while about 63 people are still missing or unaccounted for.

“A sober state, at its very least, is expected to immediately intervene at the first announcement of severe weather conditions, given that responsive interventions save lives and provide practical support to communities and families,” said the EFF in a statement. 

“Instead, the hyenas led by President Cyril Ramaphosa showed up days later for a straw mat photo shoot while scouting its next looting expedition.

“It is also worth noting that the SA National Defence Force who was deployed, harassed households and confiscated sanitary pads following the July 2021 civil unrest are only due to assist in the flooded province in the upcoming week.”

The EFF said any expectation that the R1bn in relief funds will actualise as relief is illogical.

“The recent lived experience of the R500bn Covid-19 relief fund that did not build a single new hospital is a point of reference. Instead, government dug 1-million graves in eager anticipation of our deaths.

“If this current government did not consider a pandemic worthy of it fulfilling its constitutional mandate, a natural disaster in one province certainly is of no significance to Cyril Ramaphosa.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Death toll rises to more than 400 as KZN counts the cost of the floods

The death toll in the floods in KwaZulu-Natal has risen to 443, with an estimated 63 people still missing.
News
1 day ago

No room for corruption as government moves to rebuild KZN: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned corruption hyenas salivating over the prospect of public money being disbursed to KwaZulu-Natal to rebuild after ...
Politics
12 hours ago

Relief aid pouring in for KZN flood victims from civic and religious groups

Charity groups are rallying together to assist victims of the recent KwaZulu-Natal floods with vital provisions, including mattresses and potable ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ukrainians ignore Ramaphosa’s Please-Call-Me request Politics
  2. Ramaphosa allies accused of trying to influence Eastern Cape contest Politics
  3. Parliament to review ethics code after Mkhize got off on a technicality Politics
  4. Nearly more cattle than people: Jacob Zuma party a damp squib Politics
  5. Gwen Ramokgopa sings Ramaphosa’s praises as ANC edges closer to elective ... Politics

Latest Videos

Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?
Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods