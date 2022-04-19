WATCH | EFF donate blankets and food to KZN flood victims

The EFF has donated blankets and food to victims of flooding in KwaZulu-Natal.

Torrential rain and landslides hit the area last week, destroying homes and crucial infrastructure and displacing thousands.

Over the Easter weekend, EFF MPs Makoti Sibongile Khawula and Marshall Dlamini led the initiative in ward 54 eNhlungwane, Inanda.

The party shared snaps on social media showing its members delivering food and blankets to those in need.

“We continue to call on our structures, public representatives and all South Africans to provide aid and relief for affected families.

“The EFF maintains that all its structures will continue to provide practical assistance,” said the party.