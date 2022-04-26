Government 'will suffer irreparable harm' if suspension of public works DG Sam Vukela is lifted — Gungubele

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele is adamant that suspended public works director-general Sam Vukela should not return to work as this will erode public trust and confidence in the state administration.

His return would also result in “irreparable harm” to the department, Gungubele said in court papers filed at the labour court.

This comes after the General Public Service Sector Bargaining Council (GPSSBC) ruled that Vukela was unfairly suspended and ordered his immediate return to work.

Vukela has been on paid suspension for two years. He is accused of awarding irregular contracts for state funerals, including that of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela — among other allegations.

“The allegations against the employee furthermore have the ability to impugn the reputation and credibility of the office of accounting officer of the department. The harm that could ensue from upliftment of the employee’s suspension will be irreparable,” said Gungubele.

The bargaining council ordered Gungubele and public works minister Patricia de Lille to lift the suspension after finding they committed unlawful labour practice by suspending Vukela beyond the 60-day period prescribed in clause 2.7(2)(c) of the senior management service (SMS) handbook.

“The award stands to be reviewed and set aside because the commissioner made material errors of law when concluding that the appropriate functionary in terms of the SMS handbook (being the disciplinary chairperson) had not extended the employee’s suspension, which resulted in the suspension automatically lapsing after 60 days from the date of the initial suspension,” said Gungubele.