Former Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad has defended new mayor Kabelo Gwamanda regarding what he calls “various false and unsubstantiated allegations regarding historical business affairs”.
It is alleged Gwamanda, through his entity, iThemba Lama Afrika, scammed people into investing in a funeral scheme. However, the investors were allegedly left high and dry when it was time to claim their benefits.
Amad, Al Jama-ah's caucus leader, said this triggered “false, expedient and opportunistic” statements by former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse.
“These public attacks on ... Gwamanda and misrepresentation of his business affairs, which were staged by Phalatse, violated his rights to human dignity and to be heard through a properly constituted process,” said Amad.
In a letter to council speaker Colleen Makhubele, he said a full investigation needed to be concluded through a lawfully constituted body, such as the ethics committee.
Thapelo Amad defends Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda after scam allegations
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
POLL | Can you trust Kabelo Gwamanda to turn things around in Joburg?
Makhubele's office confirmed receiving Amad's letter.
"[Until we know whether there is any substance to the allegations] against councillor Gwamanda, his right to human dignity and right to be heard warrant full recognition and protection,” he said.
Amad, through Makhubele's office, requested an investigation be conducted by the council's ethics committee to find out if Phalatse's allegations regarding Gwamanda's business interests have any bearing on his status as a councillor and mayor.
“In addition, we need to know whether the staged public attacks of Phalatse on Gwamanda’s person and misrepresentation of his private affairs has not violated his rights and brought the office he holds into serious disrepute, and whether in so doing, she did not contravene the provisions of section 2(a)(b) of the code of conduct for councillors through her acts of political expediency and opportunism,” he said.
