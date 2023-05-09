Politics

Mpho Phalatse denies waging personal vendetta against Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda

09 May 2023 - 09:03
Former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

DA caucus leader Mpho Phalatse has denied waging a personal vendetta against newly elected Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, saying she's acting on behalf of those allegedly scammed by the mayor. 

It is alleged Al-Jama-ah's Gwamanda, through his entity iThemba Lama Afrika, “swindled and scammed” innocent residents into investing in a funeral/investment scheme. 

Phalatse gave Gwamanda 48 hours from Sunday to come clean before reporting him to the police. 

Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, the former mayor said she was asked to intervene and assist people who want their money back. 

“I am not the one laying the charges. The people who were affected are the ones who must lay charges,” she said. 

From ‘act of God’ to ‘scammer’ claims: 5 things to know about new Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda

Al-Jama-ah's Kabelo Gwamanda is the ninth mayor in the City of Johannesburg since 2016.
Politics
1 day ago

Phalatse said the DA is offering support and assistance to anyone who would like to press charges against Gwamanda. 

“I have gathered quite a significant amount of information on the matter and I have become a mediator of sorts in the matter, which we are [doing] as public representatives. Our interest is that people get justice, but our interest from council's perspective is that we are able to also investigate from our end the fitness of councillor Gwamanda to hold office,” she said.

Speaking to Sowetan on Sunday, Gwamanda and his office labelled the allegations a “character assassination”.

He denied swindling and scamming people, saying anyone who claimed he had robbed them should open a case against him.

“[I am] not shaken or bothered by the DA. Remember, the DA’s political approach is attacking other political parties. No-one knows what they stand for.”

Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks said the ANC had vetted Gwamanda and the secretary-general of the party Fikile Mbalula said he had passed with a “clean bill”.

“We have nothing to say about the DA. They just want to disrupt the operations of the city and take us away from our focus, which is providing service delivery.”

Hendricks labelled Phalatse a “sore loser” and claimed the DA was “up to their dirty tricks”. 

READ MORE:

DA calls for fraud-accused Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda to account

The DA caucus in the Johannesburg council has called for newly elected mayor Kabelo Gwamanda to account for accusations he is a scammer, saying he ...
Politics
21 hours ago

Kabelo Gwamanda elected Johannesburg mayor

Kabelo Gwamanda has been elected mayor of Johannesburg.
Politics
3 days ago

'I'm aware of the challenges our city faces' — Joburg's new mayor Kabelo Gwamanda

Johannesburg's new mayor Kabelo Gwamanda says he is aware of the challenges faced by residents of the city.
Politics
3 days ago
