Kabelo Gwamanda's election as mayor of Johannesburg last week continues to get tongues wagging, with debates around whether his appointment will make any difference in the city.
Gwamanda, from Al-Jama-ah, received 139 of the 266 votes cast in the election, ahead of the DA's Mpho Phalatse and ActionSA's Funzi Ngobeni. He replaces former mayor Thapelo Amad, also from Al-Jama-ah.
He received backing from the ANC, EFF and minority parties in a move that had many questioning the future of coalitions in the city.
The new mayor promised to focus on improving service delivery across all the metro's departments and entities.
“Our service delivery mandate is one that is clear, unambiguous and requires no adjustment. These objectives address the context in which the residents interpret what service delivery translates into for them.
“Our approach as government needs to be respectful to the residents and be resident-centric. We have to provide services that are at least worth paying for, rather than demand payment because it is legislated,” said Gwamanda.
While many had high hopes for his appointment, others claimed the “political games” unfolding would leave citizens worse off.
POLL | Can you trust Kabelo Gwamanda to turn things around in Joburg?
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
Gwamanda's election was clouded by allegations he “swindled and scammed” residents into investing in a funeral/investment scheme through his entity iThemba Lama Afrika. He has denied the allegations.
DA caucus leader Phalatse said residents should not be subjected to “such questionable and dubious leadership”.
Gwamanda and his office toldSowetan the allegations were a “character assassination”. He urged anyone who had robbed by him to open a case.
The municipality’s 2021/22 integrated annual report noted a backlog of 371,195 on the housing waiting list and 104,591 households needing access to hygienic toilets.
“The housing backlog is a major concern and has been a major focus of the city. The lack of affordable housing options gives rise to informal settlements and slums, forcing many people to live in inadequate conditions,” the report read.
TimesLIVE
